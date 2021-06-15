AIStorm and Knowles Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Audio Solutions for the Edge

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIStorm, a pioneer and leader of AI-in-Sensor SoCs for edge devices, announced its development partnership with Knowles Corporation, a world leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions. The collaboration will focus on achieving the lowest-power, highest-performance audio solutions available to enable emerging features.

Emerging audio technologies are transforming battery-operated devices such as TWS earbuds, smart speakers, and AI-enabled remote controls, while ushering in a new era of connected IoT functionality and expanding market expectations beyond mobile phones and computing devices. Tiny form factor devices such as TWS earbuds are challenged to perform advanced signal processing tasks such as noise cancellation, beam forming, keyword spotting (KWS), speaker identification, sound classification, and other algorithmic sound enhancements at very low power levels.

“Existing always-on implementations either use a rudimentary analog acoustic activity detection (AAD) or implement voice activity detection (VAD) that requires continuous, power-hungry digitization,” said Lisa Orlandi, VP of worldwide sales for AIStorm. “Both these solutions are not optimal from a power and accuracy standpoint.”

With AIStorm’s analog and mixed-signal IP, incoming audio data can be directly processed in the analog domain, prior to digitization.

“AIStorm and Knowles have come together to push the state of the art in audio processing technology by using AIStorm’s IP,” said Raj Senguttuvan, strategic marketing director at Knowles. “This can enable the proliferation of advanced features at lower power in tiny form factor battery-operated devices.”

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in mobile, ear, and IoT applications. Knowles is also the leader in acoustic components, high-end capacitors, and mmWave RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing, and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

About AIStorm

AIStorm is the pioneer and leader in AI-in-Sensor charge domain processing, which eliminates the latency, power and cost associated with competitive AI solutions at the EDGE. AIStorm is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Graz, Austria; Budapest, Hungary; Chardon, Ohio; Nashua, New Hampshire; Toronto, Canada; and Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information, visit aistorm.ai.