TiVo Signs Master Services Agreement with National Cable Television Cooperative

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo® (“TiVo”), the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced that it has signed a Master Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (“NCTC”). This Agreement concerns the newly-acquired MobiTV assets with the NCTC and its member companies, giving NCTC members the opportunity to continue to receive the MobiTV IPTV service, now owned and operated by TiVo.

The Agreement covers TiVo’s implementation and management of the IPTV service that TiVo recently acquired from MobiTV. The solution includes a managed Pay-TV service, which is a shared offering that leverages the TiVo Licensed Media Software that enables customers to navigate linear, On Demand, and network DVR services from TiVo’s centralized data center.

“ MobiTV’s assets provide the opportunity to expand and enhance our IPTV solutions for existing TiVo customers as well as continuing to service newly-acquired MobiTV customers,” said Jeffrey Glahn, Xperi senior vice president of global sales. “ This Agreement allows a seamless transition for existing MobiTV customers to enjoy the offerings at TiVo and enables NCTC to provide continued value to its members in a time of industry transition.”

“ We are pleased to have reached agreement with TiVo,” said Rich Fickle, National Cable Television Cooperative former CEO & President. “ TiVo’s brand reputation, financial stability, and track record in the industry provides NCTC members a strong option. Over the last three months NCTC worked on a priority basis to help ensure that the MobiTV service continued in the hands of a viable, focused provider such as TiVo.“

NCTC members and companies interested in opting into the TiVo MobiTV program or learning more should contact their NCTC or TiVo representative.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies that own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

Source: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER – P