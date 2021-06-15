Outseer Announces New Partner Program, Outseer Beyond, to Expand Award-Winning Fraud Prevention, Payments Authentication, and Identity Capabilities Across the Ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outseer, the leader in payment authentication and account monitoring solutions, today announced Outseer Beyond, a new partner program for complementary providers of payments authentication and fraud prevention technologies. This development follows RSA’s announcement last week introducing Outseer as a new standalone company.

Outseer Beyond creates new opportunities in the industry to introduce deeper fraud, risk, and identity capabilities delivered to and through a partner community. Through this program, Outseer works with each partner to identify product integration, data synergy, and go-to-market strategies that accelerate partner revenue and deliver a more complete customer solution.

“The pace of digital commerce continues to accelerate, the evolution of fraud remains relentless and our customers demand the very best combination of solutions to drive their business,” said Leah Evanski, Global Head of Strategic Alliances and Business Development at Outseer. “Through Outseer Beyond, we work with leading technology and service providers to complement and empower our collective success.”

As Outseer Beyond is unveiled, the company welcomes Callsign as its newest partner, collaborating to deliver frictionless Strong Customer Authentication and new behavioral biometric signals for even richer authentication telemetry.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Outseer,” said Amir Nooriala, Chief Commercial Officer with Callsign. “The combination of our capabilities will further enable our mission to deliver seamless experiences and drive real value for our mutual customers.”

Outseer Beyond delivers an array of benefits designed to maximize business expansion, including:

Incentives to drive and reward strategic growth

Dedicated partner relationship management to meet the needs of each partner

Established services and support presence across the globe

Enablement and certification to ensure mastery of the Outseer product portfolio

Marketing and joint promotional programs to maximize partner success

Learn more about Outseer Beyond here.

About Outseer

Outseer, an RSA company, empowers the digital economy to grow by authenticating billions of transactions annually. Our payment and account monitoring solutions increase revenue and reduce customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging 20 billion annual transactions from 6,000 global institutions contributing to the Outseer Data Network, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can’t at outseer.com.