RSIP Vision Reveals Its Newest Feat of Medical Imaging Innovation: Real-Time Surgical Workflow Recognition & Analysis Technology for Robotic Assisted Surgeries

TEL AVIV, Israel & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSIP Vision, a respected leader driving medical imaging innovation through advanced AI and computer vision solutions, announced today its new surgical workflow analysis technology, which can intelligently identify each separate stage of a surgical procedure and label them accordingly throughout the duration of the procedure. This real-time identification plays a vital part in planning, enhancing and educating others on future surgical procedures and post-op assessments. The module will serve as a foundational building block for a wide range of AI-based surgical assistance applications to come from the industry-leading company.

“Step-by-step automatic recognition is an extremely useful tool for robotic assisted surgeries (RAS),” said Ron Soferman, CEO of RSIP Vision. “RSIP Vision’s new surgical workflow analysis tool elevates these surgeries by accurately and automatically labeling each step of the procedure, thereby opening up a variety of optimization use cases. For example, it enables better pre-procedural planning and training, where the surgeon can learn from similar procedures - and, post-procedure, he or she can go back through the data to review and analyze each step and more acutely assess procedural success. Ultimately, this tool provides an additional future-forward layer of quality control, data insight and analysis, and safety by intelligently tracking the surgical workflow.”

Traditionally, RAS procedures are continuously recorded, culminating in an enormous mountain of data that is highly inefficient and/or exploitable. This new active recognition tool leverages state-of-the-art AI algorithms to proactively solve for this problem. Armed with this tool, surgeons can be confident that each step of their procedure, from preparation to dissection, packaging, coagulation and final retraction (etc.) is being monitored, captured, reviewed and stored to allow procedural analysis and further train other surgeons on even the most complicated pathologies.

When combined with other modules – such as automatic detection of tumors or anomalies, tool tracking and more – RSIP Vision’s newest innovation will support improved treatment planning, while keeping the operating staff constantly updated and apprised of any changes.

“To be able to recall and analyze previous surgeries when planning a new procedure has great value,” said Dr. Meir Mizrahi, MD, FASGE, Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship Program Director at Largo Medical Center. “It allows us to better prepare and assess potential weak spots, unique pathologies and provide an improved estimation of the surgery time. This will contribute both to the procedural outcome and to a more efficient daily management of the OR and resources.”

