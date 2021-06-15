Fluence Launches RAZR Modular System to Support Diverse Vertical Farming and On-site Propagation Needs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, today released its RAZR Modular System, the company’s newest LED solution for vertical farmers featuring market-leading efficacies of 2.6 µmol/J under Fluence’s PhysioSpec™ BROAD R3 white spectrum.

Fluence’s years of experience collaborating with vertical farmers have proven PhysioSpec™ BROAD R3 is the optimal spectrum choice for crop propagation and full-cycle cultivation for a multitude of leafy greens, microgreens, herbs and other vegetables. Under Fluence’s BROAD R3 spectrum, the newest RAZR system is 18% more efficient than previous generations. The RAZR Modular System’s mechanical mounting and electrical wiring are also highly configurable and easily integrate into various racking styles. The system’s flexible design makes it uniquely suited for scale in a vertical farming environment.

“Vertical farmers are fueling some of the greatest innovations in modern crop production,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “By simplifying the food supply chain, vertical farms can deliver fresh, nutritional produce to localized regions. These intricate cultivation facilities typically require custom, multilayer racking systems with specialized LED lighting solutions that can optimize plant development through various growth stages. Our RAZR Modular System not only reduces overall operational expenses through its efficient and configurable fixtures, but also offers a proven spectrum for propagation and vertical cultivation for leafy greens, microgreens, herbs and other vegetables.”

Fluence distributes its RAZR Modular System to vertical farmers directly and through partners such as Ecopromt, a leading greenhouse consultancy. Ecopromt’s cultivation experts have designed a fully integrated cart system featuring the RAZR Modular System as well as a proprietary irrigation system. Ecopromt’s integrated cart system has been installed in multiple vertical farms throughout Europe and the U.S.

“Our team has been designing, developing and growing under the most advanced cart systems for vertical farming for nearly a decade,” said Tom Jönsson, head of sales for Ecopromt. “Ecopromt’s fully integrated system is easy to install and built to scale as a vertical farm grows. Combined with our irrigation system and configurable design, RAZR’s modular capabilities provide homogenous light distribution across crops, enabling growers to produce consistent, high-quality plants under some of the industry’s most efficient lighting technology.”

Based in Brooklyn, New York, aquaponic vertical farm Upward Farms leverages Fluence’s RAZR Modular System to optimize growth cycles for several microgreen and baby green variants through different stages of cultivation.

“The RAZR system is flexible, efficient and powerful, which allowed us to quickly and seamlessly integrate it into our grow stacks,” said Ben Silverman, CTO of Upward Farms. “RAZR’s modular nature allows us to tailor the lights to our system while increasing efficiency and reducing grow time.”

For more information about the RAZR Modular System and Fluence’s extended portfolio of LED solutions, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

About Upward Farms

Upward Farms is a USDA-Certified Organic aquaponic vertical farm located in Brooklyn, NY. Upward Farms uses a breakthrough approach that marries modern vertical farming with the ancient practice of aquaponics. This method utilizes fish to fertilize crops in a complete ecosystem that relies on the naturally occurring microbiome, which is the superpower that has sustained life for millions of years. Upward Farms is dedicated to healing the broken food system & reconnecting eaters with flavorful, nutritious, local food. To learn more about Upward Farms, visit www.eatupwardfarms.com.

About Ecopromt

Ecopromt is a family-owned business that works in the horticulture sector, specialized in fresh herbs but also focuses on research and development on other crops. Ecopromt offers consultation on growing and technical advice, with a business strategy of combining biology, chemistry and automation so that growers around the world can get more effective with their crops. Ecopromt with its main office in Sweden is an official reseller of Fluence by OSRAM lights and manufacturer of our own integrated cart systems. Ecopromt also have a branch office in Harrisonburg, Virginia where we offer similar services.