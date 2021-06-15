SIMTICS and HOSA-Future Health Professionals Ready GenZ Youth for a Career in the Health Professions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Olympics of youth in healthcare – HOSA Virtual International Leadership Conference – will be held June 23-26 and the competitive events will be powered by SIMTICS online interactive clinic simulation-based modules. HOSA-Future Health Professionals (HOSA) and SimTutor, the maker of SIMTICS modules, have formed a partnership to ensure these future healthcare professionals can accurately test their clinical skills following HOSA’s rigorous guidelines established for its annual student-led conference. HOSA members will take part in the virtual competitive events using online simulation training modules.

HOSA, with over 260,000 members worldwide, is the largest career and technical student organization that prepares middle schoolers through college-aged young adults to prepare for the health professions. Endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the student-led conference gathers the best of the best from its chartered associations established in nearly all 50 states and several countries to advance their understanding of healthcare and health science through education, collaboration and experience. A recent study by Tallo.com, a research organization, found that 33 percent of GenZ youth plan to consider a career in healthcare.

“SimTutor shares our mission to provide students with learning experiences far beyond the basic needs for entry into the health profession,” said Jim Koeninger, Ph.D., HOSA Executive Director. “The rapidly changing healthcare system requires highly trained workers. SIMTICS simulation-based learning modules provide students with real-time feedback mimicking real-life situations which can be repeated to achieve mastery. For our competition, the real-time feedback is critical for student understanding, motivation and growth.”

During the pandemic, deploying SIMTICS modules enabled more than 500 educational institutions the ability to graduate their students with the training hours required for certification, ensuring their successful entry into the healthcare workforce.

“Education enablement is at the heart of our company,” said Clancy Marshall, CEO of SimTutor. “Just like HOSA, we work with schools, instructors and students to ensure the online simulations create a near real-life experience that furthers student understanding and leads to better patient outcomes.”

The 16 clinical simulation modules cover important skills including administering injections, performing lab tests and following critical protocols during infectious disease situations. The competition portion will be completed on June 25 and event champions recognized at the Awards Sessions.

HOSA’s mission is to empower future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and enhances the delivery of quality health care to all people. Since its inception in 1976, the Southlake, Texas-based organization has grown steadily, reaching over 260,000 members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations, including American Samoa, Canada, China, District of Columbia, South Korea, Puerto Rico and the United States. For more information, go to www.hosa.org.

SimTutor’s SIMTICS online simulation modules have been helping allied health and medical students through virtual learning since 2008 and are used by more than 500 education institutions throughout North America. SimTutor Inc., the maker of SIMTICS modules, creates engaging interactive training environments to prepare students and professionals for mission-critical moments at the time they need them most. SimTutor’s comprehensive family of solutions is trusted by schools, colleges and corporations. For more information about the SIMTICS library of health care simulations, go to www.simtics.com or contact sales@simtutor.com.