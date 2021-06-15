Technology Service Provider centrexIT and Enterprise Software Developer Dreamtsoft Form Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--centrexIT, an information technology (IT) services provider helping businesses thrive through technology, and Dreamtsoft, developer of an application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) designed to streamline building and deploying applications for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership to transform the way businesses manage IT services.

Dreamtsoft was founded in 2014 by Bow Ruggeri, one of the original architects of the $100 billion tech giant ServiceNow. This same group is helping centrexIT tailor and evolve its platform to meet the nuances of the managed services provider (MSP), information technology service provider (ITSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) industries. Featuring unparalleled transparency and customer service, adoption of the platform will provide small and medium sized businesses with the efficiencies and functionality long enjoyed by the enterprise world, all at a value-focused price point.

“ As an MSP, it is critical for us to be able to efficiently manage and maintain the technical, financial and process controls of our clients’ IT environments,” says Dylan Natter, CEO of centrexIT. “ Due to budget constraints, small and medium sized businesses often work with MSPs who cannot implement expensive, enterprise-grade technology platforms that provide this level of detailed tracking. We have partnered with Dreamtsoft to enhance the company’s core platform of MSP-based applications while consolidating our technology stack. From managing our clients’ services, products and financial management, the platform provides businesses with a system of record that oversees their entire IT ecosystem.”

Companies traditionally had physical networks on premise that required MSPs to provide one hundred percent of the system upkeep. Over the last five years, numerous companies have transitioned to a hybrid IT infrastructure or exclusively cloud-based model to accommodate the growing remote workforce. Clients have shifted their scope of IT priorities from traditional, all-encompassing services to emerging technologies like security and data governance. Additionally, scaling companies are seeking more tailored solutions that meet their unique business needs and evolving IT requirements. Until now, the industry lacked an adaptable platform capable of scaling, instead following a one-size-fits-all approach that diminishes the value of what an MSP has to offer.

As one of San Diego’s leading MSPs, centrexIT works with numerous clients who are looking to scale quickly and efficiently. Rapid change requires a system that can precisely track clients’ evolving needs and produce a detailed report of usage that directly correlates with their growth trajectory. Dreamtsoft offers aPaaS built on enterprise-grade technology. Its fully customizable software generates a user-friendly interface for IT companies to use in business management. By making it easier for them to synthesize information and seamlessly track where time and energy is being allocated, leadership teams are able to run their businesses more effectively.

“ In the IT industry, there is a disparity between the level of service small MSPs receive in comparison to their enterprise-level counterparts. This imbalance often goes unnoticed, meaning poorly managed MSPs are more prevalent than one might think. If something happens to one client, it can affect the MSP as a business, which in turn impacts other clients,” says Bow Ruggeri, CEO and founder of Dreamtsoft. “ Providers need to treat clients independently, offering carefully tailored programs rather than one-size-fits-all services. Dreamtsoft is built on that as a foundational element – everything is separate, which allows for better tailoring of services for end clients. We envision providers being an extension of their client’s organization, providing seamless IT service and functioning like an in-house IT department. Our partnership with centrexIT will allow us to roll out a platform that is poised to transform information technology services.”

About centrexIT

centrexIT helps small to medium-sized businesses focus on their success by providing a value-driven and transparent IT experience. With a wide range of available services, such as Information Technology (IT) and Information Systems (IS) management and consulting, centrexIT incorporates best-in-class solutions to establish stable, scalable, and secure technology environments. Since its founding in 2002, commitment to consistently providing excellent customer service and quality has defined centrexIT as the leading managed IT services provider in Southern California. To view centrexIT’s service and product offerings, or to join the centrexIT team, visit www.centrexIT.com.

About Dreamtsoft

Dreamtsoft is committed to developing and delivering an enterprise grade, multi-client, zero trust, low code flexible application Platform as a Service (aPaaS). The platform is designed to consolidate technology sprawl and business processes in order to elevate how IT service providers deliver exceptional experiences, while maintaining the highest quality and security for its clients. To learn more, visit www.dreamtsoft.com.