JustGo Campaign PSA Encourages Heart Valve Patients To Follow Up on Care

PSA encouraging heart valve patients to Just Go to get their condition diagnosed or treated.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many heart valve patients have been unable or unwilling to follow up on their diagnosis and schedule necessary procedures. To address this potential health crisis, Heart Valve Voice US launched the #JustGo campaign earlier this year with aggressive social media and digital outreach.

Based on the success to date in reaching this targeted patient population, and with an increasing rate of vaccination, the campaign has released a public service announcement (PSA) to reach an even higher audience. In the first 10 days of availability, we noticed a significant impact as it aired over 600 times in more than 100 markets.

“Heart valve disease disproportionately affects older people,” said John Lewis, Executive Director, Heart Valve Voice US. “Now that an estimated 86 percent of Americans aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, we wanted to broaden our campaign with an expanded message for patients: It is now safe to return to care. For those still hesitant to visit their clinicians, schedule a diagnostic test or undergo heart valve procedure, we strongly encourage them to use telehealth.”

Patients can access a comprehensive self-assessment tool and other resources, including a guide to telehealth appointments to help them navigate their care in this environment.

Funding for the #JustGo campaign has been provided by Edwards Lifesciences and Abbott.

About Us

Heart Valve Voice US is a nonprofit patient advocacy organization that provides a united voice for people living with heart valve disease. We advocate for early detection, meaningful support, and timely access to appropriate treatment for all people affected by heart valve disease. Visit us heartvalvevoice-us.org.