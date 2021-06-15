Andersen Global Extends Coverage With Law Firm in Antigua and Barbuda

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its Caribbean foothold with collaborating firm Richards & Company in Antigua and Barbuda, adding coverage to the region’s southern edge.

Founded in 1999 by Managing Partner Stacy Richards-Roach, the full-service law firm is located in St. John’s and provides a broad range of legal services to individuals, businesses and corporations in various industries. The firm’s capabilities include intellectual property, civil litigation, company formation and business set up, commercial law, banking and real estate.

“Our primary objectives are to provide our clients with effective and innovative solutions,” said Stacy. “Collaborating with Andersen Global will continue to drive our firm’s objectives forward and provide us with the ability to deliver best-in-class, independent solutions regardless of borders.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “The addition of Richards & Company to our Caribbean platform represents our ambitious strategy to become a leading global firm in the region. Stacy and her team possess the knowledge and expertise that play a significant role in our organization’s development as we continue to offer clients comprehensive, integrated solutions globally. We will continue to strengthen our platform in the region with additions in other key markets to best serve our clients’ cross-border needs.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 271 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.