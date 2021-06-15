Smart Home Leader ecobee Partners with Select Utilities to Offer a Free or Discounted Smart Thermostat to Residents Across the U.S. this Summer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today ecobee announced it is partnering with select utility companies across the U.S. to offer a free or discounted ecobee3 lite to residents to help them stay cool, save energy, and reduce their energy bills this summer. Residents with the below utility companies can take advantage of the offer now by visiting their utility marketplace and enrolling in their demand response program upon checkout.1

“We’re pleased to partner with utilities across the country to offer customers a free or discounted ecobee smart thermostat and help them save on energy without sacrificing comfort this summer,” said Chris Carradine, EVP of ecobee Energy. “By enrolling in a demand response program, customers can also help make their homes more responsive and take pressure off the electric grid to prevent power outages, making this offer a win-win for residents.”

Valued at $169.99, ecobee’s ENERGY STAR-certified ecobee3 lite smart thermostat helps customers save up to 23% annually on heating and cooling costs.2 ecobee’s app also helps residents stay in control of their home’s temperature settings, even when they’re away this summer.

ecobee’s smart thermostats are equipped with eco+, a free thermostat optimization feature that adapts to each household’s schedule for enhanced comfort and reduced energy use. Last summer, eco+ helped customers save 5% more energy than those who used the smart thermostat alone, despite the increase in American household energy sales caused by many residents staying home more often.3

Customers who are on a time-of-use rate can leverage the eco+ Time-of-Use optimization feature, which intelligently pre-cools the home when electricity is less expensive.

Select utilities are also offering discounts on the ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control, valued at $249.99. For full offer details see below:

AES Indiana customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $25 when they enroll in The CoolCents® Smart Thermostat Program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit the AES marketplace here.

customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $25 when they enroll in The CoolCents® Smart Thermostat Program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit the AES marketplace here. Arizona Public Service Electric (APS) customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite, or the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $94 by enrolling in the APS Cool Rewards program from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit APS’ marketplace here.

customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite, or the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $94 by enrolling in the APS Cool Rewards program from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit APS’ marketplace here. Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $0 when they enroll in the Connected Rewards® program from now until October 7 th . To take advantage of this offer, visit the BGE marketplace here.

customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $0 when they enroll in the Connected Rewards® program from now until October 7 . To take advantage of this offer, visit the BGE marketplace here. Consumers Energy residential customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite as well as their first box of ecobee Air Filters for free with a subscription. Customers on Electric to Combination Fuel Types must enroll in the Consumers Energy Smart Thermostat Program by July 29 to receive the offer. To take advantage of this offer, visit the Consumers Energy residential marketplace here.

residential customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite as well as their first box of ecobee Air Filters for free with a subscription. Customers on Electric to Combination Fuel Types must enroll in the Consumers Energy Smart Thermostat Program by July 29 to receive the offer. To take advantage of this offer, visit the Consumers Energy residential marketplace here. El Paso Electric (EPE) customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $50 when they enroll in the Energy Wise Savings program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit the EPE marketplace here.

customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $50 when they enroll in the Energy Wise Savings program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit the EPE marketplace here. Evergy customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite, or the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $75 when they enroll in Evergy’s Thermostat Program. By enrolling, customers will receive a $25 annual incentive for participating. To take advantage of this offer, visit Evergy’s marketplace here.

customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite, or the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $75 when they enroll in Evergy’s Thermostat Program. By enrolling, customers will receive a $25 annual incentive for participating. To take advantage of this offer, visit Evergy’s marketplace here. NationalGrid New York customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $19 with enrollment in the ConnectedSolutions Thermostat Program from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit the NatGrid NY marketplace here.

customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $19 with enrollment in the ConnectedSolutions Thermostat Program from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit the NatGrid NY marketplace here. NationalGrid Rhode Island customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $24 with enrollment in the ConnectedSolutions Thermostat Program from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit the NatGrid RI marketplace here.

customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $24 with enrollment in the ConnectedSolutions Thermostat Program from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit the NatGrid RI marketplace here. New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $0 from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit the NJNG marketplace here.

customers can receive an ecobee3 lite for $0 from now until July 5. To take advantage of this offer, visit the NJNG marketplace here. New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite when they enroll in the Smart Savings Rewards program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit NYSEG marketplace here.

customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite when they enroll in the Smart Savings Rewards program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit NYSEG marketplace here. North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives (NCEC). Members of four eastern North Carolina electric cooperatives can receive a free ecobee3 lite, or the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $75, when they enroll in the Connect to Save demand response program from now until Aug. 31. By enrolling, members will also receive free installation and a $50 annual incentive for complete participation. To take advantage of this offer, visit the Connect to Save homepage here.

Members of four eastern North Carolina electric cooperatives can receive a free ecobee3 lite, or the ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $75, when they enroll in the Connect to Save demand response program from now until Aug. 31. By enrolling, members will also receive free installation and a $50 annual incentive for complete participation. To take advantage of this offer, visit the Connect to Save homepage here. Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) customers can receive a free ecobee3 lite when they enroll in the Smart Savings Rewards program from now until Oct. 7. To take advantage of this offer, visit RG&E marketplace here.

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 by Stuart Lombard with a mission to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. Since launching the world’s first smart thermostat, ecobee has helped customers across North America save more than 17.6 TWh of energy, which is the equivalent of taking all the homes in Las Vegas off the grid for a year. Today, ecobee continues to be an independently held company that innovates with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. With ecobee’s award-winning products, including the SmartThermostat with voice control, Haven smart home monitoring solution, and SmartCamera with voice control, ecobee continues to encourage SmartOwners to imagine what home could be. For more information, visit ecobee.com.

_________________

1 By enrolling in a demand response program, customers may experience slight temperature adjustments to their thermostat during periods of peak demand.

2 Compared to a hold of 72°F/22°C.

3 According to ecobee’s measurement and verification report by Demand Side Analytics.