InvoiceCloud Announces Strategic Partnership with Zensar

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution for online bill payment services, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Zensar, a leading digital solutions and technology services company. This partnership brings together the user-friendly SaaS platform of InvoiceCloud and Zensar’s global strategic consulting, enterprise delivery, and implementation services designed to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients.

One of the key highlights of this partnership involves creating joint solutions for the insurance and financial services industries. Zensar and InvoiceCloud will collaborate on designing integrated solutions for leading industry platforms and create joint go-to-market initiatives.

Commenting on this announcement, Abbasi Ujjainwala, Head of Solution & Consulting, P&C Insurance Practice, BFSI, Zensar said, “Our partnership with InvoiceCloud will enable us to offer insurers best-in-class digital offerings to drive revenue and increase customer loyalty. Our implementation capability coupled with InvoiceCloud’s expertise in electronic payments will bring value to our set of mutual clients. The recent global pandemic has accelerated adoption of digital transformation initiatives across insurers and together, we are committed to bringing value to them.”

InvoiceCloud President Tom Griffin said, “Zensar and InvoiceCloud bring shared objectives to help carriers with their digital transformation journey. Partnering with Zensar means that insurance carriers—and their customers—will now have access to agile, seamless, user-friendly payment solutions from us backed by Zensar’s consulting expertise.”

James Dewaker, Zensar’s Senior Vice President & Head of Insurance for North America said, “We bring digital dexterity and customer-first innovation to our clients. Our InvoiceCloud alliance is a critical component of our overall ecosystem solution for the insurance industry.”

Changes in business engagement models, fueled by a global pandemic, have resulted in insurance carriers looking to implement digital payment and bill presentment capabilities in an accelerated time frame. At the same time, customers are now accustomed to the convenience of online payment and seamless digital engagement in all other areas of their lives. Lack of customer engagement can lead to increased churn and revenue loss for carriers, making digital transformation and the prioritization of user experience an imperative.

Simple but previously under-utilized digital features such as recurring payment reminders and policy extensions, in addition to online payment portals improve customer engagement and satisfaction.

Key business benefits from this partnership for insurance carriers include:

Seamless integration of the payment process on digital platforms

Reduced operational costs

Enhanced, secure, and convenient user-experience

Increased customer engagement leading to higher customer loyalty

About InvoiceCloud (https://www.invoicecloud.net/):

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,100 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.invoicecloud.com.

About Zensar (https://www.zensar.com/)

Zensar is a digital solutions and technology services company that partners with global organizations across industries to achieve digital transformation. With a strong track record of innovation, investment in digital solutions, and commitment to client success, Zensar’s comprehensive range of services and solutions help clients achieve new thresholds of business performance through client satisfaction, excellence in delivery, and innovation.