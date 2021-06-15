CF Foundation Launches New Collaboration With Deep Science Ventures to Overcome Challenges to Developing Genetic Therapies for CF

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the CF Foundation announced a new collaboration with venture creator Deep Science Ventures, focused on uncovering and designing new technologies with the potential to overcome challenges to developing genetic therapies for cystic fibrosis.

The collaboration is part of the Foundation’s $500 million Path to a Cure to accelerate treatments for the underlying cause of disease and a cure for every person with CF. In recent years there has been significant growth in scientific understanding and investment in genetic therapies; however, translating that progress into CF can be more challenging than other disease areas due to the body’s natural defense mechanisms, including physical barriers in the lungs. The collaboration will leverage Deep Science Ventures’ ideation-based innovation and venture creation to identify promising early technologies.

Deep Science Ventures and the CF Foundation will work together to assess pressing barriers to genetic therapies in CF, explore the feasibility of potential solutions, and design proof-of-concept studies. The work will be led by a founding analyst based at Deep Science Ventures and overseen by a joint steering committee composed of leaders from both organizations.

“Our goal is therapies and a cure for 100% of people with CF. By aligning the Foundation’s CF expertise and scientific capabilities with Deep Science Ventures’ track record of uncovering innovative technologies, this agreement has the potential to push the CF field forward and significantly accelerate progress toward future therapies for CF,” said Kara Foshay, PhD, director of biopharma and medicine programs at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“Deep Science Ventures has a novel approach to innovation and company creation. Using a proprietary methodology, and placing collaboration at the forefront, we identify tailored solutions to major societal problems. We are excited to apply our expertise together with the CF Foundation to significantly accelerate progress towards future therapies for cystic fibrosis,” said Kerstin Papenfuss, PhD, associate director of pharmaceuticals at Deep Science Ventures.

About the Path to a Cure

The CF Foundation launched its $500 million Path to a Cure initiative in October 2019. This initiative centers around three core strategies to address the underlying cause of CF: repairing broken CFTR protein, restoring CFTR protein when none exists, and fixing or replacing the underlying genetic mutation to address the root cause of CF. Each approach requires a different set of scientific tools and knowledge, leading the Foundation to bring together researchers and industry leaders from a range of disciplines to advance multiple areas of research in parallel. Learn more about the Path to a Cure and related funding opportunities on cff.org.

About the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Foundation funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. Based in Bethesda, Md., the Foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. The CF Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization. For more information, visit cff.org.