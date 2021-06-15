Current Health Joins Moving Health Home Coalition

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Current Health, the leading enterprise remote care management platform, today announced it has joined Moving Health Home (MHH), a coalition of healthcare companies committed to influencing federal and state policies to support the shift to home-based care. Current Health will work alongside prominent industry stakeholders – including Amazon Care, Amwell, Ascension, Intermountain Healthcare, and Landmark Health – to educate policymakers on the benefits of home-based care, as well as the steps needed to unleash this new care delivery model.

MHH was formed in March 2021 with the goal of making the home a clinical site of care. While industry experts have advocated for home-based care for many years, COVID-19 accentuated the opportunity to scale this model to deliver safe, reliable, and holistic care for all. For instance, with the advent of digital solutions, like remote patient monitoring, patients can receive hospital-level care from the comfort of their own homes. This not only enhances patient experiences, but also enables earlier illness detection and treatment to improve patient outcomes, experience, and cost.

“We must learn from the lessons of COVID-19 to shape the future of health care,” said Krista Drobac, Founder, Moving Health Home. “The pandemic taught us that care in the home is not only possible, but extremely valuable when it comes to delivering more accessible, holistic, and preventive care. Current Health’s first-hand experience enabling care in the home will be beneficial as we design and champion a new paradigm for care delivery.”

“We founded Current Health because we believe fully in the power of home-based care,” said Chris McCann, CEO and Co-Founder, Current Health. “MHH has assembled an amazing group of changemakers to inspire new policies that will enable a broader set of healthcare services to be offered in the home. We are proud to be part of this group and see it as our responsibility to facilitate the shift to a new care delivery model that we know can drive greater patient outcomes at scale.”

Current Health provides a single point of insight into patient health outside the hospital, ingesting data from hundreds of remote monitoring devices – along with patient-reported data and electronic medical record data – to identify and predict the onset and progression of disease. Current Health’s physician-led virtual command center provides 24/7 care management capability and seamlessly integrates with a range of in-home healthcare services to serve as the de facto solution across the care continuum. The platform is also used by major pharmaceutical companies to move delivery of complex therapy into the home and support home-based drug trials.

For more information on MHH, please visit www.movinghealthhome.org.

About Current Health

Current Health is the leading enterprise remote care management platform, focused on enabling early, preventive healthcare in order to improve patient health outcomes and reduce the cost of care. The company provides a single point of insight into patient health at home, ingesting data from hundreds of remote monitoring devices – along with patient-reported data and electronic medical record data – to identify and predict the onset and progression of disease. Current Health’s physician-led virtual command center provides 24/7 care management capability and seamlessly integrates with a range of in-home healthcare services to provide a single, integrated solution across the care continuum. Current Health empowers health systems and pharmaceutical companies to tailor healthcare at home to all patient populations. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.