Beacon Health System Enhances How Patients Find and Schedule Care with Kyruus’ Digital Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Beacon Health System, a leading non-profit health system serving northern Indiana and southern Michigan, has launched a new digital patient access experience through the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform. The health system is now making it easier for both new and existing patients to search for care system-wide online, as well as self-schedule appointments with a growing number of providers.

After building its new enterprise-wide provider directory with Kyruus for its more than 1,100 providers – practicing at the system’s seven hospitals, medical group, and dozens of other care locations – Beacon implemented ProviderMatch for Consumers to give consumers a more dynamic online search experience with richer insight into providers’ backgrounds and areas of expertise. The health system has seen rapid adoption of the solution among its communities; search volumes in ProviderMatch have doubled since launch last year to more than 15,000 searches per month.

Late last year, Beacon subsequently began a phased rollout of online scheduling through ProviderMatch DirectBook – Kyruus’ award-winning consumer scheduling solution. Through a direct integration with the health system’s underlying EHR platform, Beacon is able to both display providers’ appointment availability and enable consumers to book seamlessly within ProviderMatch. Consumers are already scheduling hundreds of appointments per month with the initial group of providers offering online booking – spanning primary care and a growing number of specialties – and about 50% of these appointments are for new patient visits.

“In revamping our digital access offerings, our primary goal was to make it as straightforward and convenient as possible for consumers to find and book appointments with the right providers for their needs,” said Diane Maas, Chief Strategy & Digital Growth Officer at Beacon Health System. “ProviderMatch makes it simple to search, learn about, and schedule with our providers and we are excited to continue expanding the capabilities we offer through it.”

Beacon’s commitment to broadening online scheduling opportunities extends beyond provider appointments. This year, the health system is partnering with Kyruus to make additional services, such as annual screening mammograms, available for convenient online scheduling through its website and mobile apps as well.

“We’re honored to serve as a partner in Beacon’s initiatives to empower the growing share of consumers who prefer to research providers on their own with the digital tools they need to find the right matches,” said Scott Andrews, General Manager, Health Systems at Kyruus. “We’re glad to be helping the Beacon team continue expanding the range of appointments and services accessible to consumers online and eligible for self-service booking.”

About Beacon Health System

Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated non-profit health care system in northern Indiana and southern Michigan. Beacon is our community’s trusted partner and guide in creating and maintaining health as well as the majority provider of services to the underinsured and underserved. Beacon Bremen Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Beacon Children’s Hospital, Epworth Hospital, Franciscan Beacon Hospital, Beacon Medical Group and Beacon Health & Fitness are powered by more than 7,400 associates and 1,100 physicians. Visit Beacon online at www.beaconhealthsystem.org.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.