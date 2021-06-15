Datadobi Awarded Position on GSA IT 70 Contract Schedule with Climb Channel Solutions

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data migration software, today announced that its product suite has been approved to be on Climb Channel Solutions’, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, GSA IT 70 Contract. Datadobi’s resellers will utilize the GSA schedule (47QTCA19D008G) to promote and expand the public sector business.

The GSA IT 70 Contract is used by the U.S. government to deliver a full range of IT solutions to federal, state, and local governments including hardware, software, maintenance, professionals IT services, and more. Public sector organizations using the list benefit from ease of use, added value, and collaboration to meet specific requirements.

Datadobi began the process of being named as a GSA IT 70 contractor last year with the announcement that it had been named to the U.S. federal government’s list of Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) vendors. The SEWP distinction, as well as the addition to the GSA IT 70 Contract, allows Datadobi the opportunity to make top-tier data migrations and data protection available for consideration to federal government resellers for projects.

As a GSA contractor, Datadobi will bring order to public sector heterogeneous unstructured storage environments both in the cloud and the data center, allowing government organizations to realize the value of their extensive data. Customers will be able to migrate and protect data while leveraging DobiMigrate and DobiProtect’s valuable insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management for the public sector and does it faster and more reliably than incumbent solutions in the market.

“Datadobi is extremely excited to announce that we are expanding our reach within the federal government market through our addition to GSA Schedule 70. This will streamline procurement efforts for federal and state agencies needing best in class migration and data protection products and services,” said Jeff Abbott, Director of Federal Business Development at Datadobi. “While we have provided and continue to provide software and services to an array of agencies, our addition to the GSA Contract and to GSA Advantage provides an improved level of access that will reduce acquisition and therefore adoption times, a key initiative for the current government administration. We look forward to working with our reseller partners through this vehicle and would like to thank Climb Channel for helping us through this process as part of our continued partnering for success model.”

Every year the U.S. federal government budgets about $100 billion annually in IT services and operates over 12,000 data centers across the country. The GSA and SEWP distinctions will open further opportunities for Datadobi in the public sector space.

“Datadobi has continuously proved themselves to be one of the most reliable data management vendors in the space. The organization has provided countless value to end users in both the public and private sectors,” said Charles Bass, Chief Marketing Officer at Climb Channel Solutions. “We look forward to working with them to provide data migration and data protection services in the federal verticals as they transition to new storage technologies both in the cloud and on-premises.”

For more information on Climb Channel Solution’s IT 70 GSA schedule, organizations can visit its GSA schedule page by clicking here. To learn more about how Datadobi’s product suite enables both public and private sector organizations to manage unstructured data, visit www.datadobi.com.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management software, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.