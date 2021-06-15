This Hernia Awareness Month, BG Medical and SURGIMESH Partners With CQInsights to Launch the First Hernia Patient-Centered Outcomes Initiative

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BG Medical., the manufacturer and distributor of the 21st Century SURGIMESH® Platform, announced today it is honoring Hernia Awareness Month by partnering with CQInsights to pioneer a new approach that delivers better outcomes for patients, with a larger mission to share sustainable solutions that improve healthcare for everyone.

As much as 10% of the population develops some type of hernia during life.1 More than 1 million abdominal hernia repairs are performed each year, with inguinal hernia repairs constituting nearly 800,000 of these cases.2 According to a February 2012 Wall Street Journal article, more than 30% of patients may, unfortunately, suffer from long-term chronic pain and restricted movement after surgery to fix a hernia.3

“We are extremely excited to be the first hernia-focused organization to make this commitment to excellence. This collaboration demonstrates the mission the BG Medical/SURGIMESH team pursues daily. By partnering with CQInsights, and several other highly skilled hernia surgeons, we are working towards achieving our mission to provide superior patient outcomes and reduce the instance of chronic pain, all while reducing the cost of healthcare,” said BG Medical President and CEO John Huelskamp.

Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, Past President of the Americas Hernia Society and Co-Founder of CQInsights, noted, “I am thrilled that an organization of this size is willing to invest in the future of hernia surgery. We approached the SURGIMESH team to partner in this monumental effort because even though they are a smaller organization, it is evident that they are as dedicated to focusing on the patient and improving the value of healthcare as we are at CQInsights.”

“This novel configuration of polypropylene and its unique production style and structural architecture will benefit patients clinically as it mimics the organization of the ECM in its random orientation,” said Dr. Jarrod Kaufman, Chairman of Surgery at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. His practice, Premier Surgical, is based in Brick, N. J. “ Innovative products and the ongoing multicenter clinical research will help better understand the magnitude of benefit this mesh provides to our patients undergoing hernia repair surgery.”

The June 2021 partnership and awareness campaign falls in line with the mission of CQInsights to apply their CQI Method working with patient care teams, care institutions, industry companies, and registries by measuring and improving true value to lower cost and improve outcomes, an effort that began in 2010.

About BG Medical and SURGIMESH

SURGIMESH is the only non-woven polypropylene matrix mesh that promotes rapid and complete vascularized incorporation in just 12 days. Because of its low profile and ability to be trimmed, SURGIMESH is also easier to deploy for all types of open and laparoscopic procedures, including robotics. SURGIMESH is a proprietary 21st century alternative to the use of older knitted or woven meshes and has the potential to significantly reduce chronic pain and recurrence. BG Medical’s headquarters is in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit http://www.surgimesh.com.

BG Medical encourages patients to seek medical attention for typical and atypical symptoms associated with hernias to help achieve and maintain good health with as high a quality of life as possible. You should talk to your doctor about the potential benefits and risks and whether a hernia procedure is right for you. Information contained on this site is not to be used as a substitute for talking to your doctor. You should always speak with your doctor about diagnosis and treatment information.

About CQ Insights

CQInsights, located in Knoxville, TN, is the first healthcare data consulting and analytics company focused on digital health transformation by applying Systems and Data Science principles, including value-based continuous quality improvement, to real patient care, benefiting all facets of the healthcare industry. Our mission is to lower costs and improve outcomes for patients and our clients, while our vision is to implement a value-based healthcare system across the globe.

CQInsights is a Public Benefit Corporation currently managed by Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, Remi Forman, and Briana Alvoid-Preston. For more information, visit https://www.cq-insights.com.

