Syniverse and AlefEdge Combine to Support Enterprises in Creating Their Own 5G Edge Networks

TAMPA, Fla., & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, and AlefEdge, the Edge internet leader, today announced a collaboration to enable global enterprises and their developers to create their own 5G Edge networks and launch 5G Edge applications and services in minutes.

The combination of Syniverse’s Global SIM and private LTE wireless service capabilities along with Alef’s EdgeNet platform and The 5G Edge API are critical for global enterprises to accelerate and launch their own customized digital transformation strategies.

Syniverse offers a scalable, pay-as-you-grow private wireless platform that enables enterprise users and devices using EdgeNet and The 5G Edge API to securely connect to a private wireless network and simultaneously seamlessly connect to local public mobile networks.

The EdgeNet platform is a neutral host, multi-tenant, compute, and delivery network platform. Through The 5G Edge API, Alef empowers enterprises to seamlessly connect anytime, anywhere. The 5G Edge API simplifies and abstracts complex network programming so that developers worldwide can easily build 5G Edge applications and services over private networks, and to enable enterprises to launch them rapidly.

Syniverse and AlefEdge will initially focus on global enterprises based in North America and later expand to other regions of the world. For more information about how this partnership can help your organization, contact Syniverse here.

Pablo Mlikota, President of Sales, Americas, Enterprise, Syniverse

“Our partnership with AlefEdge allows our companies to achieve their digital transformation strategies as they leverage 5G and private wireless technologies in order to grow their business. Syniverse is the only private wireless operator that delivers private and public mobile network connectivity with end-to-end security.”

Joe Hammer, EVP, Business Development, AlefEdge

“An open API and developer first approach are critical to any enterprise’s digital transformation journey, and they need the control levers for the development of new 5G Edge services. Syniverse’s proven industry network experience and roaming innovation make them the perfect partner for Alef’s expanding ecosystem. Together, we have shifted to a new paradigm of API-based services unleashing enterprises and giving IT leaders control over their networks.”

About Syniverse

At Syniverse, we make mobile work and revolutionize how businesses and mobile network operators engage with their customers and employees. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is a global 5G Edge platform company that empowers developers and enterprises to rapidly create and launch innovative mobile applications from its flagship EdgeNet platform. As a developer-first company, Alef simplifies the complexity of 5G and Edge Computing via The 5G Edge API, arming creators, programmers, and developers with API's that unleash the massive power of the Edge Internet economy. AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil.