Bollé Brands Selects Alida to Drive Innovation and Growth Fueled by Customer Experience

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced Bollé Brands, a leading eyewear and head protection group, has chosen Alida to help the company drive elevated customer experiences and inform its growth strategies for their sportswear and lifestyle products.

“At Bollé Brands, 2 of our key strategic pillars are E.P.I.C and Consumer First. E.P.I.C, which stands for Excellence in Product Innovation and Creativity, aims to place product innovation and development at the heart of Bollé Brands strategy. What makes innovation successful and finally drives more business is fulfilling and also anticipating the needs of our most important stakeholders; our customers,” said François Benaben, President of the Sport & Luxury division at Bollé Brands. “Our ultimate goal is to disrupt the markets we are in with innovative products that cater to the needs of our customers. I’m thrilled to kick off this project as the Alida platform will enable us to build a bridge between our two strategic pillars and will allow us to create more business while at the same time enhancing the consumer experience.”

The Alida platform will support the company’s expansion into sportswear and lifestyle eyewear through proactively listening to and understanding its customers’ continuously evolving needs. Bollé Brands will then take action on their customers’ real-time feedback and make strategic business decisions that enhance its product innovation and deliver a strong customer experience journey.

“Bollé Brands has a rich history of delivering innovative and high-quality products for their customers. This is because they continuously keep their customers at the centre of all their business decisions,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “We are thrilled to support Bollé Brands as they continue to drive value, maintain brand loyalty and expand into new markets.”

Alida helps customer-centric brands use a relationship-based approach to progressively profile and segment customers at every interaction, producing rich customer insights to make decisions with their customers, not for them. Customer truths like motivations, preferences, and beliefs are translated into actionable data points. With Alida’s full CXM & Insights Platform, brands turn customer truths into actions that improve customer experience, accelerate innovation, increase revenue, and mitigate decision risk.

About Bollé Brands

Bollé Brands is a leading eyewear and head protection group that designs, markets and distributes sunglasses, safety glasses, goggles and helmets. The company has developed a particular strength in the specialty markets of snow sports, water sports, cycling, golf, tennis, running, premium fashion and sport lifestyle. Today, Bollé Brands’ products are distributed and worn all over the world. The company constantly refines its trademark combination of fit, fashion and comfort, resulting in some of the most advanced products in the industry. Excellence in product innovation and creativity is at the heart of Bollé Brands’ strategy.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.