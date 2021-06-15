DE-CIX New York Enhanced With Business-Class Connectivity to Microsoft Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange operator, announces that its global collaboration with Microsoft is expanding to DE-CIX New York, which is now offering enhanced business-class connectivity to the Microsoft Azure Peering Service. The Microsoft Azure Peering Service is a solution to provide highly reliable and optimized Internet connectivity to Microsoft’s SaaS services, including Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. Furthermore, the service also provides Internet latency telemetry and route monitoring, with security alerts against hijacks, leaks and any other Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) misconfigurations. DE-CIX New York offers this service through its market leading multi-service interconnection platform. Once connected, large enterprises and ISPs serving enterprises benefit from DE-CIX’s business class interconnection services to improve the user experience for Microsoft SaaS services. Through DE-CIX, the Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides a dedicated, controlled, secured and direct connection to the Microsoft network with the benefits of high availability, low latency, and bandwidth.

“As more businesses rely on cloud-based solutions and distributed networking offered by Microsoft, it is important to DE-CIX to ensure the best access to services for its connected networks and their enterprise customers. Now DE-CIX New York can support users of Microsoft SaaS services such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 with the Microsoft Azure Peering Service. This partnership illustrates our commitment to improving the quality of the Internet and access to providers in the most direct and effective way possible. Connected customers will benefit from low latency, high bandwidth and excellent network connectivity, closer to enterprises and to the end user,” comments Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer at DE-CIX.

DE-CIX New York is the largest neutral Internet Exchange in the market and is one of the top five IXs in North America, with peak traffic of nearly 1 terabit per second (Tbps). Throughout the world, DE-CIX operates Internet Exchanges in close to 30 metropolitan regions. DE-CIX interconnects over 2,300 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the world's leading Internet Exchanges with peak traffic of more than 10 terabits per second and more than 1,000 connected networks.

