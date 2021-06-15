Esker and Marlabs Partner to Expand Adoption of Digital with Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash Automation

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced a strategic partnership with Marlabs Inc., a leading digital solutions company. The partnership enables Marlabs’ customer base to access Esker’s comprehensive suite of Procure-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash automation solutions to propel digital transformation.

Commenting on the newly formed partnership, Santosh Rajput, senior vice president, business development and strategic accounts at Marlabs, said, “As a digital transformation-focused company, we saw an increasing number of clients needing to further elevate digitalization, and it quickly became clear that incorporating procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) automation into our game plan would be the most effective next step. Many industries we serve are still tied to their legacy systems and manual processes, and it just made sense to build Esker’s capabilities into our offerings, which will fully equip us to address the market’s needs head-on and assist in sustaining business resilience.”

The Esker and Marlabs partnership will empower end-users to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to efficiently process and validate data across the entire cash conversion cycle, allowing them to quickly scale, gain greater process visibility and improve cash flow.

Marlabs chose Esker for its advanced technologies, positioning in the market and global footing. At its core, Esker will enable Marlabs and its stakeholders to strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers and employees, further developing vital working ecosystems for positive sum growth.

For Marlabs, providing its clients with the ability to harness the power of automation to reduce manual processes – without having to build its own solution – was vital in setting itself up for future growth. The digital solutions company wanted to provide unmatched value beyond operational savings.

“Partnerships like this are key in harnessing a positive and sustainable business environment,” said Steve Smith, U.S. chief operating officer at Esker. “Both Marlabs and Esker have a strong customer-centric philosophy, and in our experience, aligning with partners who share a passion for providing the highest level of service ultimately maximizes results for each business. We are looking forward to driving increased productivity, improved employee engagement and greater trust between all stakeholders for Marlabs.”

About Marlabs Inc.

Marlabs is a global digital solutions and innovation partner, helping enterprises explore and capture their unique opportunities and empower them with digital technologies so that they can create purposeful business outcomes. The digital transformation framework comprising of Digital User Experience, Cognitive Platforms, AI & Data Science, Digital Product Engineering, Automation, Cloud, and Cybersecurity helps deliver a next-gen customer experience. Headquartered in New Jersey, United States, with 2,500 employees, the company provides solutions to clients across different industry verticals including Healthcare and Life Sciences, FinTech, Insurance, Transportation, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, EduTech and Media.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.