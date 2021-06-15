Beyontec and Ethics Consultancy (ECB) Announce Strategic Partnership in Zimbabwe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyontec, a leading insurance technology solutions provider for the global insurance market, and Ethics Consultancy (ECB), an application software and services provider in Zimbabwe, today announced a strategic partnership. This partnership will bring together Beyontec’s end-to-end insurance technology solutions and ECB’s in-depth knowledge and project management experience in the regional BFSI sector, to offer innovative digital transformation solutions that will shape the future of the insurance industry in Zimbabwe.

The new partnership was formed with the shared vision of enhancing the digital journey of the insurance industry in Zimbabwe, while also providing measurable returns and process efficiency for the participating insurers.

As part of the new relationship, Beyontec will introduce its core insurance administrative solution, the Beyontec Suite, and the different accelerator tools, to transform insurance companies from legacy to digital. Beyontec will also orchestrate the digitization of the industry using its ecosystem of platform solutions.

“We are delighted to partner ECB in Zimbabwe. This strategic partnership reflects the shared vision and passion towards transforming the Zimbabwe insurance industry to become truly competitive. The future-ready digital solutions and the ability to localize them, will help insurance companies in Zimbabwe become more efficient and compliant while enhancing their abilities to offer better customer service and products” said Mr. Vivek Sethia, CEO and Co-founder, Beyontec Solutions (DMCC).

ECB Group Chairman, Luckmore Chitima commented, “We are a highly professional and customer-oriented IT solutions provider focused on creating value for our customers through integrated and comprehensive solutions. This win-win partnership with Beyontec will help us bring the global best practices and cutting-edge digital solutions to the insurance companies in Zimbabwe.”

The rise in economic growth, increased government spending, technological innovations and increased consumer awareness about insurance products are driving growth of the insurance industry in Zimbabwe. Mr. Sethia concluded by saying “From a timing perspective, the partnership has come at the right time when the industry is looking to transform and become globally competitive, and when the insurance companies are eager to introduce new, innovative products across all insurance lines”.

About Beyontec Solutions

Beyontec Solutions is a global insurance solution provider, addressing all aspects of insurance business including general insurance, takaful, life insurance, medical insurance and insurance broking. The Beyontec Suite is a workflow driven solution designed to provide cost-effective solutions by focusing on customers’ requirements and business challenges. The diverse insurance experience and knowledge has enabled Beyontec to create solutions that incorporate the world’s best insurance practices.

About Ethics Consultancy (ECB):

Ethics Consultancy (ECB) provides expertise in IT consulting, application development, strategic sourcing, systems integration, project management, managed services and various services designed to bring efficiency and automation to companies in Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi. By maintaining professionalism in all aspects of our business operations and relationships, we play a critical role in the technology-enablement for companies in Africa.

