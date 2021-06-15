Chrome Hearts Partners with Ministry of Tomorrow to Benefit the Chema Vision Children’s Center in Nairobi

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chrome Hearts has partnered with eco-fashion house Ministry of Tomorrow (MOT) in the inaugural “Art for Education” celebrity art auction sponsored by the Ministry of Tomorrow and LA’s avant-garde retailer to the stars, Church Boutique to raise funds for the Chema Vision Children’s Center in Kibera- Nairobi, Kenya.

The Chema school was established to provide quality education for some of the most vulnerable children living in Kibera, the continent’s largest urban slum.

Chrome Hearts co-owner Laurie Lynn Stark is amongst the 22 artists and celebrities (Madonna, Usher, Naomi Campbell, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz, and many others) who were called upon to customize a Ministry of Tomorrow eco-tote bag for this special charity auction.

“All children deserve a chance to become what they dream,” said Laurie Lynn Stark

The Laurie Lynn Stark, Chrome Hearts bag features a red vegan leather star and cross patches, sterling silver Chrome Hearts decor and a clip-closure key ring, along with Laurie Lynn’s hand-drawn detailing and signature.

The online auction will be accepting last bids on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Charity Buzz.

“Chema is a Swahili word meaning something good, and that is what we are trying to do with Art for Education,” said Julian Prolman, founder and president of Ministry of Tomorrow.

About the Ministry of Tomorrow

Ministry of Tomorrow is an eco-fashion house that designs and produces high quality, eco-luxury, vegan bags and accessories that are sold directly to consumers online at ministryoftomorrow.com. The Ministry of Tomorrow’s flagship bag and accessory production facility is located next to Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya and was established there to create job opportunities for skilled tailors living in Kibera.