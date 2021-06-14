Learning Design Company ansrsource Partners With Angel Rich to Create Online Black History Courses for Schools and Companies to Make a Business Case for Closing the Wealth Gap

The Black Wall Street mural as painted by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce near Tulsa, Oklahoma, image captured in June 2021 by Angel Rich. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The growing and open discussions around the Black Wealth Gap, Black Wall Street, and overall racism as a public crisis have created new interest in learning about Black American history. ansrsource, a global leader in learning design and accessibility services, is partnering with Angel Rich, Founder of CreditRich and author of the best-selling History of the Black Dollar, to create a new Black history online curriculum in honor of Juneteenth.

The History of the Black Dollar GEM™ (Granular Education Module) series is an online curriculum for schools and corporations to offer an unbiased review of Black American history highlighted from an economic perspective. Segmented into 10-minute learning experiences, the GEM courses provide a dedicated learning solution, including games, to promote economic equity. The first GEM, A Return to Black Wall Street, releases Thursday, June 17th, and is available for pre-order today.

“One of my core life missions is to have this curriculum taught in every American history class and at every Fortune 500 company,” says Angel Rich, Vice Chair of the DC Financial Literacy Council. Rich was recently featured in Forbes. “These courses are critical to coming together to close the wealth gap. How can we be on the same page as a country if we are not reading from the same book?”

ansrsource’s GEM library is built to empower learning by leveraging bite-sized units of topical, relevant content in key areas. The granular learning approach also offers paths for organizations who wish to upskill and refine their workforce, providing transformative learning modules that inform and educate while inspiring change in perspective and behavior. Explore the complete library of GEM courses here.

ansrsource CEO Rajiv Narayana says, “ansrsource's GEM approach enables timely, relevant, and accessible learning when it is needed most, and our partnership with Angel Rich and creating learning experiences about racial equity and Black history exemplify why such an approach is desperately needed.”

Rich and Narayana will host a live event on June 17 at 1 PM Eastern to discuss Black Wall Street. To join the conversation, register here: https://ansrsource.com/celebrate-juneteenth/ A recording will also be available after the event.

