Newegg Canada’s Annual FantasTech Event Kicks Off June 14

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Canada, Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), kicked off its 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale this morning, with deep discounts on products across Newegg Canada’s entire portfolio, including consumer electronics, entertainment, home goods, small appliances, health & fitness, automotive, smart home and gaming products. The FantasTech Pre-Sale runs through June 20, 2021, followed by the official FantasTech Sale June 21 through June 23, 2021.

View the promotional video for this year’s FantasTech Sale at https://youtu.be/2j4wgMtjt6M.

Sample deals from Newegg Canada’s 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale include:

Corsair Hydro Series H60 2018 Liquid CPU Cooler - $69.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

COUGAR Gemini Iron Gray Mini Tower Computer Case with Integrated Trelux RGB Lighting - $64.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

ASUS TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop - $1,399.99 (valid June 18-20, 2021)

Cuisinart Velocity 600-watt Blender - $79.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse - $159.99 (valid June 16-20, 2021)

MSI PRO B450M PRO-VDH MAX Motherboard - $74.99 (valid June 18-20, 2021)

LG 31.5-inch QHD Gaming Monitor - $374.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

TP-Link Archer T4U AC1300 High Gain Wireless MU-MIMO USB Adapter - $24.99 (valid June 14-17, 2021)

Google Nest Audio - Smart Speaker with Google Assistant - $94.99 (valid June 14-20, 2021)

To reward early shoppers, Newegg Canada is offering price protection for the duration of its 7-Day FantasTech Pre-Sale event. This ensures that customers who purchase eligible products during the Pre-Sale receive the lowest price offered by Newegg Canada during this year’s FantasTech event.

Taking advantage of Newegg Canada’s FantasTech Price Protection program is easy – here’s how it works:

If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the FantasTech Price Protection badge from June 14 through June 20, 2021 and, after their purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.ca on or before June 23, 2021, Newegg Canada will automatically refund the difference to the customer’s original payment method. There's no need to track prices and submit a claim. Customers simply make their purchase and, if the price then drops below what they paid, Newegg Canada will process the refund automatically by July 2, 2021.

Visit www.newegg.ca/FantasTech for the latest on Newegg Canada’s FantasTech sale. Like Newegg Canada on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg Canada on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.