KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Hardee’s Funding LLC, Carl’s Jr. Funding LLC, Series 2021-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to a class of notes from Hardee’s Funding LLC, Carl’s Jr. Funding LLC, Series 2021-1, a whole business securitization (WBS).

This transaction is the fourth WBS issued by Hardee’s Funding LLC and Carl’s Jr. Funding LLC (the “Co-Issuers”). In connection with its first securitization transaction in 2013, CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”, or the “Company”) contributed substantially all of its revenue-generating assets to the Co-Issuers as collateral for the then offered notes. CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor and operator of restaurants under the core brands of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, as well as, to a lesser degree, Red Burrito and Green Burrito. The collateral includes existing and future domestic and international franchise agreements, existing and future domestic company-operated restaurant royalties, existing and future profits from domestic company-operated restaurants, certain owned real estate, franchisee leases, and intellectual property. The proceeds from the Series 2021-1 Notes will be used to pay transaction fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2021-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Co-Issuers’ outstanding Series 2018-1 Class A-1, Class A-2-II, A-2-III Notes and Series 2020-1 Class A-2 Notes. The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow scenarios following the addition of the Series 2021-1 Notes.

As of January 25, 2021, the CKE restaurant system included 3,834 restaurants with annual system-wide sales of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction includes royalty payments from 3,583 franchise locations and 251 company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 93% and 7% of total system-wide locations, respectively. The restaurant locations are located within the US across 42 states and in 40 foreign countries and US territories.

