Esri’s Dr. Este Geraghty Receives HIMSS21 Most Influential Women in Health IT Award From HIMSS

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HIMSS has announced Dr. Este Geraghty, the Chief Medical Officer for location intelligence world leader Esri, as a recipient of the Most Influential Women in Health IT Award.

The award recognizes and celebrates influential women who harness the power of information and technology to transform health and healthcare. The winners are unique among power lists and award programs as it is inclusive of all women of influence, no matter where they may be in the health information and technology field.

Dr. Este Geraghty, MD, MS, MPH, CPH, GISP, leads strategy and messaging for Esri’s Health and Human Services sector. Dr. Geraghty has been with the company since 2014 and has led business development and solution development in the market. During her time at Esri, Dr. Geraghty has helped organizations around the world use location intelligence to combat Zika virus, finish the fight against polio, grapple with the opioid crisis, combat homelessness, enhance health preparedness and response, inform strategic planning, optimize healthcare access, and traverse the COVID-19 pandemic while tackling inequity.

Formerly the Deputy Director of the Center for Health Statistics and Informatics with the California Department of Public Health, Dr. Geraghty led the state vital records and public health informatics programs. There she engaged in statewide initiatives in meaningful use, health information exchange, open data and interoperability. While serving as an Associate Professor of Clinical Internal Medicine at the University of California at Davis she conducted research on geographic approaches to influencing health policy and advancing community development programs. In addition to her degrees in Medicine, Medical Informatics and Public Health, Dr. Geraghty is also a board-certified public health professional (CPH) and a Geographic Information Systems Professional (GISP).

Dr. Geraghty will be recognized during the 2021 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition, held August 9-13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Venetian-Sands Expo Center. For nearly 60 years, HIMSS members and healthcare professionals—from CIOs and senior executives to providers and payers to IT consultants and entrepreneurs—have attended the health information and technology industry’s most influential conference and trade show.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by HIMSS. I am humbled to receive this award, particularly during a pandemic in which so many in health have sacrificed and worked tirelessly to support their communities,” said Dr. Geraghty. “I believe we’re at another inflection point with health informatics as health professionals across the spectrum and those we serve have experienced the transformational power of sharing and analyzing data to inform and improve policy and practice. I’m excited to contribute to this transformation by helping organizations understand and harness the power of location and spatial thinking to improve equity and outcomes in healthcare and public health.”

