Iora Health and Devoted Health Partner in Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iora Health, a high-growth healthcare company with a vision to transform healthcare starting with primary care, is working with Devoted Health, one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plans in the United States. Devoted Health provides seniors with the highest-quality care and experience possible, with an emphasis on extraordinary customer service.

“We believe that the best preventative care starts with having deep relationships with the best primary care team,” said Neil Patel, MD, Senior Vice President, Iora Health. “We’re excited to be working with Devoted Health, a company that shares our vision to radically change healthcare through a patient-first approach.”

Iora Health, under its consumer-facing brand Iora Primary Care, specializes in primary care for older adults on Medicare. With a care model based on relationships, Iora offers longer appointments and a true omni-channel model of care delivery including text, email, video, telephone, in person in Iora practices or at home, depending on the patient’s needs. At Iora, every patient works with a provider and has access to a full complement of team members including a health coach, nurse, and behavioral health specialist to help optimize health and wellness.

Devoted Health supports this type of care with dedicated Guides who help members navigate the healthcare system and get the care that they need.

“We are thrilled to partner with Iora Health and provide their patients with the type of care we would offer to our own families,” said Devoted Health’s Texas Market President, James Korry.

Additionally, Devoted Health offers its members standout supplemental benefits that go beyond what Original Medicare covers, including dental cleanings and X-rays, a quarterly allowance for over-the-counter items, medical alert devices, plus Wellness Bucks to spend on gym equipment, fitness trackers, and more.

Devoted Health was founded in 2017 and currently offers Medicare Advantage plans in Texas, Florida, Ohio and Arizona. Devoted Health also has support services located across the country. For more information about Devoted Health and its plans offered, visit www.devoted.com or contact Caitlin Krutsick at devoted@crosscutstrategies.com.

About Iora Health

Iora Health is building a different kind of health system to deliver high impact relationship based care. With a mission to restore humanity to healthcare and a goal to transform healthcare overall, Iora Health’s care model provides extraordinary service to patients to ensure improved health outcomes while lowering overall health costs. Our patients enjoy the benefits of better access to care, office and non-office based encounters (e.g. phone, text messages, and email), an accessible and transparent medical record, and robust educational offerings. Our practices across the U.S. enjoy the benefits of smaller panel sizes, closer relationships with patients, and the opportunity to lead systemic change in health care delivery while working with a true team. For more information, please visit www.iorahealth.com.

About Devoted Health:

Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan guided by a deep belief that every member should be treated like we would treat our own family: with loving care, a profound commitment to their health and well-being, and respect for them and their time. As a "payvidor" that integrates being both a payor and provider of health care services, Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and supports members with dedicated guides and tech-enabled care services in order to help Medicare beneficiaries get the highest-quality health care — the right care in the right place at the right time. Led by co-founders Ed and Todd Park, Devoted Health is powered by a proven, world-class health care and technology team. For more information, go to www.devoted.com

Devoted Health accepts other providers. Iora Health accepts other plans. Devoted Health is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Devoted Health depends on contract renewal. Devoted Health complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-338-6833 (TTY 711). H7993_21L181_M