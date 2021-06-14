Equality Health Launches Partnership with Devoted Health

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equality Health, a whole-health delivery system that aims to improve access to value-based care, is now working with Devoted Health, one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plans in the United States.

“We want to empower patients with knowledge to achieve their healthcare goals in order to live healthy lives and prevent disease,” said Lisa Stevens Anderson, President of Equality Health’s MSO division. “Devoted Health aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, personalized medical care for diverse populations across Arizona.”

Equality Health’s value-based care approach is a comprehensive solution that bundles practice enablement technology and complementary practice transformation services such as cultural competency training, care management programs, and practice management support. The organization’s method allows payers to easily engage with multiple practices of all sizes to increase adoption into value-based contracts, improve health outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Devoted Health supports this type of care with dedicated Guides who help members navigate the healthcare system and get the care that they need by offering members telehealth and in-home clinical visits.

“Partnering with Equality Health allows additional members to improve their access to culturally competent, quality care at a lower price,” said Devoted Health’s Arizona Market President, Keith Dines. “We work closely with them to ensure our members get the care that we would expect for our own family.”

Devoted Health launched in Arizona across Maricopa County in fall 2020 and provides seniors with the highest-quality care and experience possible, with an emphasis on extraordinary customer service. It offers members standout benefits such as a medical alert device, money to spend on fitness trackers and gym equipment, and more.

The company was founded in 2017 and currently offers Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Ohio. Devoted Health also has support services located in Massachusetts and Maine. For more information about Devoted Health and its plans offered, visit www.devoted.com or contact Caitlin Krutsick at devoted@crosscutstrategies.com.

About Equality Health:

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

About Devoted Health:

Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan guided by a deep belief that every member should be treated like we would treat our own family: with loving care, a profound commitment to their health and well-being, and respect for them and their time. As a "payvidor" that integrates being both a payor and provider of health care services, Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and supports members with dedicated guides and tech-enabled care services in order to help Medicare beneficiaries get the highest-quality health care — the right care in the right place at the right time. Led by co-founders Ed and Todd Park, Devoted Health is powered by a proven, world-class health care and technology team. For more information, go to www.devoted.com. Devoted Health is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Devoted Health depends on contract renewal. H8173_21P179_M