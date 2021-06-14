Code Corporation expands into Australian healthcare market, signs HPA as new channel partner.

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it is expanding into the Australian market by signing Hospital Products Australia (HPA) as a new channel distribution partner. HPA is a trusted name among healthcare organizations in the Australia-New Zealand market.

“Australia is rapidly forging a new path toward digitalization, electronic health records and health information,” said Rene Van Mourik, Vice President of Sales EMEA & APAC for Code Corporation. “Code hardware and software solutions serve as the bridge between the patients and their electronic information. We have a proven track record of reliability in medical facilities around the globe and we are eager to partner with HPA to bring our world-class solutions to the Australian market.”

HPA will be distributing several Code product lines, including its flagship barcode scanning product, the Code Reader 2700. The CR2700 represents twenty years of innovation in delivering the speed and accuracy needed to improve the workflow in any medical setting.

“There is a synergy between HPA and Code as we share the same values of innovation and superior products and service,” said Kathleen Watson, General Manager at Hospital Products Australia. “Our partnership enables HPA to provide the latest scanning hardware and software to the Australian market to help improve patient safety and quality of care. With so many different health information systems in Australian hospitals, Code solutions have the necessary rapid configuration and compatibility to integrate into any workflow and environment.”

In addition to delivering new levels of barcode scanning performance to hospitals, Code also provides unmatched physical durability, which is a critical feature in today’s infection control and prevention practices. Many of Code’s products designed for use in hospitals (such as the CR2700 product line, which includes both handle and palm versions) are housed in Level 3 CodeShield plastic. This award-winning innovation features plastic that is designed to withstand the extremely harsh cleaning chemicals and disinfectants used multiple times per day in the healthcare industry.

About HPA

Hospital Products Australia (HPA), is a market-leading provider of healthcare solutions to Hospitals, Day Surgeries, Clinics and Aged Care across Australia and New Zealand. Renowned for innovation and excellence, HPA has grown over the years to become one of the most trusted names in the healthcare industry. What makes HPA stand out is the global partner network of leading brands coupled with superior service and support. These factors reinforce the four core divisions of Surgical, Patient Monitoring & Life Support, ICT and Infrastructure. HPA is a pioneer in customer driven solutions, resulting in elevated engagement between healthcare professionals and patients. For more, please visit https://hpaust.com/.

About Code Corporation

For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.