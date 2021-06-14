Agreement Between Pininfarina, MT Distribution and Helbiz: Production and Design Made in Italy for an Elegant and Distinctive Micro-Mobility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A collaboration amongst international companies comes to life with Helbiz, a global micro-mobility leader and recent acquiror of MiMoto Smart Mobility Srl, the Italian leader in the scooter sharing market, is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV); Pininfarina, the internationally renowned design house and emblem of Italian style worldwide, an ambassador of “know-how” whose roots are in the history of Italy, with a natural propensity for innovation and the future of mobility; and MT, a company of the Italian Motor Valley leader in the design and production of urban micro-mobility solutions, a solid company that is renowned worldwide in the area of urban electric mobility, thanks to its complete offering of electric scooters, e-bikes, e-mopeds, accessories and spare parts.

With this production development of electric vehicles announced today, the strategic plan of Helbiz continues with the looking for talents and above all to generate new jobs.

Helbiz is the first micro-mobility sharing company to start production development in Italy, moreover with a prestigious collaboration which involves the development of a coordinated and customizable design by Pininfarina for Helbiz, for a new range of electric micro-mobility vehicles; with its expertise and its specialization in e-mobility solutions, MT Distribution will take on the production of Helbiz vehicles. The first phase will focus on scooters used for sharing, then move on to those for consumer sales. This will expand the business by integrating direct sales with sharing.

Both sharing customers and buyers will have access to an electric scooter designed by Pininfarina, produced in Italy by MT Distribution and distributed on the market by Helbiz.

The products resulting from the collaboration among the three companies will be progressively revealed to the public over the course of the year, following the strong growth trend of the market towards urban micro-mobility.

This is a global project with particular reference to Italy, Europe and the United States, and regards all means of electric, green and shared micro-mobility. The entire fleet of scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds will have a “family feel” design, making all vehicles unique and immediately recognizable.

The project starts off with the scooter, a symbol of ecological sustainability by Helbiz, through a dedicated engineering and development team shared by the three companies, to then continue with electric bicycles and electric mopeds.

This collaboration is a concrete demonstration of the ability to merge physical and digital worlds through the use of skills.

Helbiz was the first company to intercept urban electric micro-mobility in Italy, combining a concrete benefit for customers, administrations and the environment, allowing its solid expansion. With 400 employees globally, including well over 220 in Italy, and a significant strategic growth plan, Helbiz is the Italian market leader with a share of more than 20% of the electric micro-mobility market across Europe, while it continues to expand and hire local staff to manage its operations worldwide. The multi-year industrial plan provides for an increase in activities, with a consequent increase in the personnel employed by Helbiz. While it operates in approximately 40 cities worldwide, Helbiz is a structured company that has decided to invest in Italy in this post-pandemic period, as it is crucial for the country. In addition, Helbiz, as a result of its acquisition transaction with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. to be completed in the third calendar quarter of this year, will become the first publicly traded micro-mobility company on the U.S. Nasdaq Capital Markets.

Pininfarina, a global design house with offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, boasts a unique experience in mobility - Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Design and User Experience - and is able to influence lifestyle, architecture and much more providing know-how, skills and insights across many sectors. In over 90 years since its foundation, Pininfarina has developed over 1200 Automotive projects and over 600 in Industrial Design and Architecture, receiving more than 50 international design awards in the last ten years.

MT Distribution has been able to detect and seize the opportunities of electricity, positioning itself today as an international reference point in the field of sustainable urban mobility. Italian character is the hallmark of the company proposal, which unites the proprietary Argento brand and the electric micro mobility lines developed in partnership with the major players in the automotive sector. The company vision is in fact to expand the daily use of urban electric mobility, with an offer characterized by the search for quality, style and innovation that has always identified Italian know-how in the world.

The Group avails itself of the professionalism of over 80 collaborators in Italy and abroad and has three offices in Bologna, Milan and Shenzen.

“Design - explains Giuseppe Bonollo, Pininfarina Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing - has the ability to continually innovate by improving people's lives. Pininfarina, which operates in the most varied areas of design and is a leader in projects designed for environmental sustainability, is particularly sensitive to to trends in urban mobility. This is why we are thrilled to be able to propose together with Helbiz and MT a new way of moving that safeguards the environment and makes cities more human-friendly, basing it on high-tech and high-quality solutions."

Alessandro Summa, Managing Director of MT Distribution, commented: “We are happy to explore new synergies, making our know-how, our research and development, and engineering platform available to two recognized companies such as Pininfarina and Helbiz. Our goal is to develop electric mobility in all its aspects and this collaboration allows us to experiment with new products and approach a market that we do not yet know, such as sharing. We are thrilled to be part of this important Made in Italy project."

Emanuele Liatti, Chief Product Officer of Helbiz, stated: “We are proud and convinced to invest in Italy. We are a structured and growing company, and this allows us to be constantly looking for talents and above all to generate new jobs. Helbiz is the first micro-mobility sharing company to start production development in Italy and we are proud of this collaboration that will allow us to globally bring Made in Italy to the cities where we are present. Pininfarina is synonymous with elegance, MT of research and production of products related to urban e-mobility, characteristics that complement our values ​​of innovation, technology, safety and respect for the environment."

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

http://www.helbiz.com

ABOUT GREENVISION

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

