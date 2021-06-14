CBA Land Capital, Arena Investors Close Land Bank Deal in Cypress Green Master-Planned Community

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBA Land Capital, an alternative financing firm providing land banking for proven developers, today announced that the company arranged the capital on a 200-acre land banking deal in the Cypress Green master-planned community with Arena Investors LP, a New York-based global investment firm.

Located off of FM 2920 in the strongest new home corridor in Houston, Cypress Green will include more than 2,200 new homes and showcase a Crystal Lagoon, the centerpiece to other developments like Balmoral in northeast Houston and Lago Mar in Texas City. Phase One development has already commenced on the first 150 acres and 500 lots, all of which have been pre-sold to homebuilders. With financing now in place, the development of the 200 acres in Phase Two is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2022 and consists of both single-family homes and The Crystal Lagoon.

“Historically low mortgage rates and the ongoing demand for new housing in Houston is fueling the interest in the Cypress Green community,” said Paul Connor, Principal and Founder of CBA Capital. “Capital financing from institutional investors like Arena Investors and our existing local partnerships ensure the continued development and home construction in Cypress Green and other new developments in Houston and across Texas.”

In today’s lending environment, the requirements for a traditional financing structure can stretch a company’s capital resources and balance sheet to its limits. However, securing and maintaining positions in the market, whether land or lots, is crucial to the continued growth of developers and homebuilders. CBA Land Capital is a non-traditional lender and offers a structure to alleviate capital and resource strains placed on developers and homebuilders.

CBA Land Capital helps developers and homebuilders secure prime locations, manage cash flow and leverage costs by working as partners with their clients to structure projects based on a client’s needs.

ABOUT CBA LAND CAPITAL

Headquartered in Houston, CBA Land Capital works with residential developers and homebuilders primarily in south-central Texas to assist and provide capital structures, which allow for the acquisition and development of land and lots. The team’s understanding and knowledge of land development, local market conditions, and capital markets provide a unique combination of skills to assist with structuring a project. For more information, please call 281-602-0600 or visit www.CBALandCapital.com.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.