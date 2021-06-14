Flashpoint Partners with Cyware to Unlock Key External Threat Insights for SMB Security Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced a partnership with Cyware, the industry’s only Virtual Cyber Fusion platform provider. The partnership features a joint solution enabling customers to leverage Flashpoint’s advanced threat intelligence within the Cyware Virtual Cyber Fusion platform. equipping security analysts with the enriched and actionable threat intelligence they need to make and act on critical security decisions.

With this integration, Flashpoint’s threat intelligence becomes a core feature in Cyware’s CTIX Lite solution, a uniquely designed threat intelligence platform for smaller cybersecurity teams and mid-sized organizations with pre-bundled intelligence and enrichment sources for end-to-end automation of the entire intelligence lifecycle.

CTIX Lite ingests threat data from multiple sources in different formats, providing analysts a centralized view of the threats relevant to their organization. Flashpoint Intelligence adds valuable external threat context to CTIX Lite with unparalleled visibility into illicit cybercriminal communities and marketplaces online for analysts to rapidly identify, triage, and respond to a range of cyber and physical threats from data leaks and compromised credentials to targeted attacks and fraud.. Flashpoint’s threat collections include robust context covering threat actor techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs), as well as technical indicators of compromise (IOCs), contextualized CVEs, and in-depth, curated threat intelligence reports developed by Flashpoint’s team of experienced intelligence analysts.

“The integration of Cyware and Flashpoint provides critical external threat insight for security teams of all sizes and maturities in a centralized location to more quickly and efficiently identify and respond to emerging threats targeting their organizations,” said Jan Johansen, Executive Director of Global Partnerships at Flashpoint. “We’re thrilled to be working closely with Cyware to solve critical cybersecurity and threat intelligence challenges for organizations worldwide.”

The combination of Cyware and Flashpoint delivers customers a single source of truth for threat intelligence to combat threats. Flashpoint provides enriched threat intelligence feeds, which Cyware ingests and organizes into a single console for security professionals. This allows security teams to perform contextual analysis with the help of indicator and vulnerability feeds to identify, prioritize, and mitigate risks that target the organization.

“This partnership that integrates two leading threat intelligence technologies delivers an unprecedented level of insights for security operations teams,” said Amit Patel, Vice President, Global Sales, Cyware. “Joint customers are able to autonomously detect and analyze emerging threats, helping them stay ahead of tomorrow’s attacks today and, ultimately, better protect their assets.”

Cyware and Flashpoint will host a live roundtable webinar featuring threat intelligence and response experts in a discussion around operationalizing threat intelligence into a collective defense model on July 20, at 11:00 AM EDT. Register here.

Flashpoint intelligence experts Mike Smola and Curtis Gartenmann appeared on Cyware’s latest CyberCast (podcast) episode, now available on Apple and Spotify.

