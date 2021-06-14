iCapital Network® Announces Brand Ambassador Sponsorship with Golf’s Rising Star Will Zalatoris

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital Network1, the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced a 3-year brand ambassador partnership with Professional Golfer Will Zalatoris, currently ranked 29th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

iCapital is launching the sponsorship on June 17th at the 121st United States Open Championship in San Diego, California, where Will is set to debut the iCapital logo.

After turning pro in 2018 at the age of 21, Will has gained attention as an impressive up and comer in the professional golf world. Will earned his first professional win at the 2020 TPC Colorado Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, which helped him qualify for the 2020 U.S. Open where he went on to tie for sixth place with the world’s current top-ranked golfer. Most notably, he finished runner-up in this year’s Masters Tournament, trailing a first-place finish by only one stroke, with a score of 9-under-par.

Most recently, in just his third major championship appearance, Will earned an eighth-place result at the 2021 PGA Championship. He has been credited as having poise and focus beyond his years as his success contributes to ever-increasing expectations.

“Will’s breakout performance and drive for continual improvement has quickly made him one to watch on the professional golf circuit. As a long-time follower of the sport, it’s exciting to see new talent emerge and capture the imagination of fans so quickly,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. “The brand ambassador partnership with Will was a natural fit for us; he brings new and exciting energy to a game that is rapidly becoming more nuanced and technology driven, just as we aim to do with alternative investing.”

“Representing the iCapital team is an exciting new chapter for me as I continue making strides in my career,” said Will. “I am thrilled to kick off the long-term partnership and greatly appreciate iCapital’s support.”

About iCapital Network

Founded in 2013 in NYC, iCapital Network is the leading global financial technology company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. It has transformed the way the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions. Wealth management firms use iCapital’s solutions to provide clients with quality funds at lower minimums and simplified digital workflows. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s technology to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. Additionally, the iCapital ‘flagship’ platform offers financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and other alternative investments to help meet their investing needs for return and diversification. iCapital’s research and diligence team offers robust analysis alongside the firm’s extensive suite of advisor education, compliance, portfolio management, and portfolio analytics tools and services. iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020. As of April 30, 2021, iCapital Network has more than 400 employees and services $75 billion in global client assets across more than 750 funds. Headquartered in New York, it also has offices in Zurich, London, Lisbon, and Hong Kong.

For additional information, please visit iCapital Network’s website at www.icapitalnetwork.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital Network” or “iCapital”)