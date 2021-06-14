S!NG NFT App Announces One-Touch Integration With Rarible Marketplace

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S!NG, a developer of tools that allow creators to instantly protect their work via the blockchain, today announced a partnership with industry-leading decentralized marketplace, Rarible, that will allow for real-time sales of all digital assets and NFTs created for free on the S!NG platform. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, created on the S!NG app allow creators to verify unique originals of their work and protect intellectual property. The S!NG app is powered by the Ethereum blockchain, a powerful technology that time stamps and verifies original ownership of a file as well as the people with whom it has been shared. The S!NG/ Rarible partnership will allow creators to monetize NFTs they have created on S!NG by selling directly to their fans in a way that’s never been possible before now.

“NFTs are the future of digital asset management and engagement - whether creating, protecting, monetizing or sharing,” says Geoff Osler, CEO and Co-founder of S!NG, “Partnering with an industry leader like Rarible to make NFTs and other digital assets more accessible ensures the best possible user experience, end-to-end, and continues to push the concept of mass adoption forward. We are really excited about what’s to come here.”

“The world is headed to mobile-first at an unprecedented speed,” says Alex Salnikov, Co-founder and Head of Product at Rarible, “It’s absolutely exciting that S!NG brings NFT creation tools to mobile with such a native feel and sleek experience. We are happy to be the early partners!”

The S!NG app is free to download for iOS, free to use, and requires no experience in Blockchain or NFT technology. The Rarible marketplace can be found at Rarible.com.

About S!NG

S!NG came together as like-minded artists, musicians, engineers, and software pros joined forces to fix a common problem: needing a better way to protect their ideas and share them safely with collaborators, clients, and producers. The company focuses on Blockchain-powered technologies to help artists maximize the value of their work and protect their intellectual property in a digital portfolio. NFTs minted on the platform will enable users to monetize, protect, share, and manage their creations.

About Rarible

Rarible is the largest decentralized, creator-centric NFT marketplace for a variety of multimedia content: digital art, collectibles, music, video, and more. Rarible offers a user-friendly social media-like experience for creators and collectors, with over $40 million in trading volume in April 2021 only.