QCT and Robin.io Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize 5G Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, and Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership through which the companies will jointly offer solutions that significantly reduce the costs, complexities and deployment times for mobile network operators (MNOs) and communication service providers (CSPs) rolling out next-gen networks and services.

The Robin.io core technologies — Multi Cluster Automation Platform (MDCAP), Robin Cloud Native Platform (CNP), Robin Cloud Native Storage (CNS) — hyper-automation that orchestrates and manages the lifecycles of bare-metal infrastructures, 3rd party appliances, Virtual Network Functions (NVFs), Cloud-native Network Functions (CNFs) and services, with built-in logging, monitoring and policy engines, for closed loop automation, managed through a single pane of glass. Robin solutions provide intuitive and declarative interfaces that auto-discover and auto-configure resources for the service’s entire life-cycle, reducing deployment complexity, time-lines and human error.

QCT works with industry leading partners to drive fundamental changes in the way telco operators plan, deploy and manage their infrastructure. They leverage their experiences as a leading cloud data center provider to develop next-gen, carrier-grade solutions targeted for 5G network infrastructures and workload-optimized solutions, such as NFVI Forwarding Platform, Ceph Storage and Enterprise 5G core network.

“With Robin’s application automation we are modernizing 5G solutions,” said Mike Yang, president of QCT. “By partnering with Robin.io, we are not only giving our mutual customers improved performance, but also pushing innovation to boost 5G application time-to-market.”

By working in close strategic partnership, QCT and Robin enable the expedited deployment of cloud-native mobile core networks in an operationally optimized solution. A QCT and Robin partnership significantly reduces the development time for Systems Integrators, CSPs and other strategic alliances by enabling a smooth path to integration and orchestration, which greatly eases the cost and operational effort needed for productization.

“Cloud-Native technology is now the standard deployments for 5G with significant economic and operational benefits for the operators,” said Partha Seetala, CEO and founder of Robin.io. “With close partnerships with QCT, we have delivered a production ready open and optimized platform for deployment and life cycle management. It’s an entire Telco Network Stack, with both CNFs and VNFs, that offers industry leading TCO.”

