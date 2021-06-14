Istation Gains Approval in DISD After-school Program to Combat Learning Loss

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been approved for the Dallas ISD out-of-school time (OST) program. This program, in partnership with Dallas Afterschool, focuses on combating COVID-19 learning loss through implementing high-quality, on-campus after-school programs in over 61 DISD schools next year. Istation Reading, Istation Español and Istation Math will be available to over 12,000 students to help recover from the critical learning loss many students have experienced over the course of the pandemic.

Across Dallas, the lack of access to quality after-school programming has direct negative consequences for economic growth, academic success, food security, and public safety. Prior to the pandemic, DISD only had enough free or low-cost after-school seats to serve 17% of its students, according to Dallas Afterschool. The OST program seeks to fill that gap by providing high-quality supplemental systems of support so students have access to safe and enriching activities before and after school.

Istation gained approval in the following OST categories: Before and After School, STEM Camps, and Summer Learning. These key content areas are essential for developing young students and preventing further learning loss as they return to school.

“Supporting students in their critical learning needs has always been a key component of Istation’s mission, now more so than ever,” said Istation President and COO Ossa Fisher. “We are very excited to be approved as an essential provider of high-quality educational care.”

Original research investigating pandemic-related learning loss shows that Istation is an effective way to narrow learning and achievement gaps for students. As students begin to return to school, it is critical to address the compounded learning loss experienced over the course of the pandemic. Research-driven supplemental tools like Istation will be vital in supporting students and educators in combating learning losses.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation’s leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.