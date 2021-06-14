Moody’s Highlights Its Commitment to Sustainability Leadership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) released its inaugural Stakeholder Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) reports, which highlight its ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership by placing sustainability considerations at the core of its global business and operations.

The 2020 Stakeholder Sustainability Report details Moody’s focus on sustainability and its progress toward incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations across its products and corporate operations. Moody’s DE&I Report details new goals established to enhance diverse representation across its global workforce and highlights programs and partnerships created to advance DE&I in its workplace, communities and the wider business community.

“Sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we operate at Moody’s,” said Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Stakeholder Sustainability and DE&I reports detail the many ways in which we are committed to driving positive change and ensuring that our business, capital markets and global communities become more inclusive, sustainable and resilient.”

Moody’s made significant progress on its environmental sustainability and DE&I commitments in 2020. This includes meeting or exceeding its annual climate commitments and recognition from CDP on its prestigious ‘A List’ for climate action and as a Supplier Engagement Leader. The company also formed Moody’s ESG Solutions Group to align its product and service offerings to meet the growing global demand for ESG capabilities. In addition, Moody’s advanced its support for women- and minority-owned businesses and was recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity, among other accolades.

View Moody’s other sustainability-related published reports in 2020: WEF Report, GRI Report, SASB Report and TCFD Report.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Our data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.