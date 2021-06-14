Pelican State Credit Union Selects Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic, a leading AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced Pelican State Credit Union has chosen its platform to enable the financial institution to make faster credit decisions and support the financial goals of its members.

Originally chartered to serve Louisiana's charity hospitals, mental health centers and state office personnel, Pelican State Credit Union has become the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana, growing to more than 50,000 members nationwide. For over 60 years, the credit union has been providing innovative products and services with a continued, dedicated focus on member loyalty.

“At Pelican, we understand that our members are more than just their FICO credit score and we are committed to meeting their financial needs,” said Paige Corcoran, Senior Vice President of Lending at Pelican State Credit Union. “Scienaptic's AI-powered credit decisioning platform will help enhance our view of our members’ total financial picture and further support our mission to improve their lives through safe, competitive products and educational services.”

“We are very pleased to help Pelican State Credit Union expand its credit availability for its current and potential members,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. “Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decisioning platform can increase the reach and speed of credit approvals, strengthening member relationships and supporting their financial needs.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.