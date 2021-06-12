Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Launches on September 16

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft ® announced that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, the next mainline installment in the Rainbow Six franchise, will release worldwide with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression on September 16, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation ®5, PlayStation ®4, Amazon Luna, Stadia, the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store on Windows PC as well as Ubisoft+, the Ubisoft subscription service.*

Formerly titled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, Rainbow Six Extraction is being led by a seasoned team of veterans at Ubisoft Montreal.** Inspired by the long-standing legacy of co-op Rainbow Six shooters, Rainbow Six Extraction is a brand new tactical co-op PvE experience bringing operators together to fight against a mysterious threat.

Three years ago, in the quaint town of Truth and Consequences, a meteor crashed down on a New Mexico community, releasing an unknown parasite. A handful of operators from Rainbow Six Siege seemingly contained the initial outbreak – until the Chimera parasite reappeared in multiple sites across the U.S., deadlier than ever. To take on this threat, the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT), a highly specialized and outfitted organization was formed by Eliza “Ash” Cohen, Dr. Elena “Mira” Álvarez, and Jordan “Thermite” Trace.

In Extraction, players will join the REACT Team and assemble a one to three-player squad of well-known and beloved operators from Rainbow Six Siege to confront mysterious alien creatures known as the Archæans. After completing each objective, players must make a difficult choice: extract and collect their rewards or push deeper to face tougher enemies and earn greater rewards in a chaotic and intense experience. This gamble could mean temporarily losing one of their operators who are caught Missing in Action (MIA) within the containment zone. To recover an MIA operator, players must squad up and risk it all in a rescue mission.

Choose from 18 Rainbow Six operators, each equipped with specialized REACT gear, weapons, gadgets, and abilities to learn and master, lending to highly replayable and immersive gameplay. The uniqueness and different playstyle of each operator allows for limitless options in customizing a roster; striking the right balance on each REACT squad will be the key to success. Deploying into unpredictable containment zones with strategic loadouts will be integral to gathering the intel needed to stop the alien threat.

Set in four regions across the U.S., containment zones are aggressively dominated by the parasite, creating an evolving and unstable ecosystem within their walls. With a selection of 12 uniquely designed maps featuring plenty of challenges, infestations, and enemies who increase in difficulty, the dangers are constantly evolving. The deeper players go into each map, the richer the rewards, but greater the risks their squad will face.

Players who own and play both Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction will instantly unlock the entire roster of 18 operators in Rainbow Six Siege, and players will receive the elite United Front cosmetic bundles in both games.*** The Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of Rainbow Six Extraction are available for pre-order now. Players who pre-order Rainbow Six Extraction will receive the Orbital Decay bundle with exclusive Epic items, including the Orion uniform and headgear for Finka and Lion, the universal Vaporized weapon skin and the Crashlander charm. Rainbow Six Extraction will also include live service support.

*$14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. The Deluxe Edition will be available as part of a Ubisoft+ subscription. More information at ubisoft-plus.com.

**Associate Ubisoft studios are Bordeaux, Bucharest, and Saguenay.

***Conditions & restrictions apply, please visit https://ubi.li/cross-ownership.

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a one to three-player cooperative tactical first-person shooter. Assemble an elite team of Rainbow Six operators to launch incursions into tense, chaotic, and unpredictable containment zones and discover the mysteries behind the lethal and constantly evolving Archæan alien threat. Knowledge, cooperation, and a tactical approach are the player’s best weapons. Band together and put everything on the line to take on deadly enemies and contain the parasite.

