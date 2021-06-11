Have Fun Learning to Create Video Games in Game Builder Garage, out Now for Nintendo Switch

During this summer’s Girls Make Games summer camps and workshops, Game Builder Garage will be a featured game, allowing attendees to learn how the Nintendo Switch software can teach them the basics of video game design in a visual and intuitive way. (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the launch of the Game Builder Garage game, which is now available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Nintendo is teaming up with the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) and Girls Make Games to show how fun it is to learn how to create video games. The NSLA is a national, non-profit organization focused on investing in summer learning to help kids return to school in the fall ready to succeed, while Girls Make Games hosts a series of summer camps, workshops and game jams designed to inspire the next generation of designers, creators and engineers. Game Builder Garage will be part of Girls Make Games’ popular summer camps, and Nintendo will be the title sponsor for STEM Day during the NSLA’s National Summer Learning Week, among other upcoming activities – all to help young people learn how to make games through the software’s highly interactive lessons.

In Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch, kids can go hands-on with interactive, step-by-step lessons that introduce the basics of visual game programming – and no prior experience is necessary! Once kids learn the basic skills from the in-game lessons, they will be able to create their own video games – from side-scrolling platformers, to kart racers, to space blasters – by connecting mysterious creatures in the game called Nodon. Game Builder Garage is designed to make learning about and building video games just as much fun as playing them.

“With many kids around the country starting their summer breaks this month, Game Builder Garage is launching at just the right time to support the National Summer Learning Association and Girls Make Games’ seasonal activities,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Partnering with these two passionate organizations makes perfect sense, as we all share the same mission of putting smiles on faces and helping kids learn something new in an interactive, fun way.”

From July 12 to July 16, the NSLA is hosting National Summer Learning Week, a celebration dedicated to elevating the importance of keeping kids learning, active and engaged through the summer months. Nintendo is sponsoring the STEM Day portion of the week-long virtual event, using Game Builder Garage as a way to reach kids interested in learning the basics of game design. More details about National Summer Learning Week, as well as a Parent Portal for summer learning resources, are available at https://www.summerlearning.org/.

“For 25 years, NSLA has encouraged educators – be it a parent, camp counselor or program director – to engage children in learning by meeting them where they are with their interests and curiosity,” said Aaron Dworkin, CEO, National Summer Learning Association. “Game Builder Garage is a great example of leveraging a kid’s love of gaming and using it as an opportunity to teach video game design while sparking creativity on a system they are already familiar with and love. We’re proud to partner with Nintendo to foster a generation of creators and innovators.”

During this summer’s Girls Make Games summer camps and workshops, Game Builder Garage will be a featured game, allowing attendees to learn how the Nintendo Switch software can teach them the basics of video game design in a visual and intuitive way. The Girls Make Games summer camps will run for three weeks in July. Anyone that’s interested in signing up for the all-virtual activities can visit the Girls Make Games website at https://www.girlsmakegames.com/.

“At Girls Make Games, we care deeply about making game design and development accessible to our students through a combination of community and the right educational tools,” said Laila Shabir, CEO, Girls Make Games. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nintendo to bring the magic of making your own game in the Game Builder Garage software to kids everywhere. Learning to make a game is just as fun as playing it, and we can’t think of a better way to spend a summer!”

Learning about how to create video games is only the tip of the game-design iceberg in Game Builder Garage. Once equipped with the tools learned in the initial lessons, kids can let their imaginations run wild in Free Programming mode. Here, dozens of different Nodon can be combined in creative ways to make all sorts of different video games. These creations can even be shared with friends and family over the internet* or via a local wireless connection.** Kids can download their friends’ games, take a peek at the programming behind the scenes that brought them to life, and even build on them and collaborate back and forth – all within the software.

Game Builder Garage is now available for Nintendo Switch at a suggested retail price of $29.99. A free demo, which will let players experience the entire first lesson, is also available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the new software, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/game-builder-garage-switch/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**Additional games and systems required. Sold separately.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and over 790 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

About the National Summer Learning Association: The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on closing the achievement and opportunity gaps by increasing access to high-quality summer learning opportunities. NSLA recognizes and disseminates what works in summer learning, develops and delivers community capacity-building offerings and convenes and empowers key actors to embrace summer learning as a solution for equity and excellence in education.

About Girls Make Games: Girls Make Games is a series of summer camps, workshops and game jams designed to inspire the next generation of designers, creators, and engineers. Launched in 2014, the program has reached over 20,000 girls in 89 cities worldwide. GMG was created by Laila Shabir and Ish Syed, founders of LearnDistrict, an educational company committed to creating educational access through video games and enrichment programs

