EchoNous Fast-Tracks VA DoD Purchasing with Medical Equipment ECAT Contract

REDMOND, Wa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, EchoNous announced that it has been added to the US Defense Logistics Agency’s Medical Equipment ECAT, with a contract secured through Fidelis Sustainability Distribution. Used by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA), the ECAT System enables ordering, distribution, and streamlined payment for a wide range of pharmaceutical, medical, and surgical equipment.

Fidelis is a veteran-owned company that streamlines the acquisition of medical technology for US Government facilities. With the ECAT contract in place, EchoNous Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) technologies are now readily available for DoD and VA healthcare facilities.

Recent advancements in the POCUS market have fueled demand for newer, cutting-edge products like EchoNous’s Kosmos platform. Developed as an all-in-one diagnostic tool that can be carried from bedside to bedside, Kosmos is an industry first: an ultra-mobile “hybrid” ultrasound product that offers imaging capabilities found in much larger machines, AI guidance for heart structures, and Doppler functionality.

“Our chief goal is to give DoD and VA staff immediate access to the very latest medical technologies,” said Dustin Lee, President and Veteran Principal of Fidelis. “The brave men and women who have served our country deserve the best healthcare we can give them. We’re proud to have brought EchoNous together with these agencies so that their quality imaging tools can improve medical outcomes.”

“Nobody knows this space better than the team at Fidelis,” added Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “By simplifying the procurement process, we’ll now be able to get our diagnostic-grade ultrasound products in the hands of DoD and VA medical staff faster, ensuring that the devoted Americans who serve and have served in our Armed Forces receive the best healthcare we can provide for them. After all, it’s our duty to serve them just as they’ve served us.”

About EchoNous

Founded in 2016, EchoNous develops industry-leading, intelligent POCUS tools that help medical professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Its flagship device, Kosmos, offers diagnostic-quality heart, lung, and abdominal scans in a handheld tool. The product offers ultrasound, ECG, color PW and CW Doppler capabilities, acts as a digital stethoscope, and provides AI-guided cardiac scanning - an industry first in a single device. Learn more at www.echonous.com.

About Fidelis Sustainability Distribution

Fidelis Sustainability Distribution, LLC, is a Nevada-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business focused on helping streamline acquisition of medical/dental technology in US Government facilities. Our firsthand industry experience of how technology moves from concept to commercialization and through healthcare supply chains, enables us to support our manufacturing partners and Government customers alike at the highest level.