AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company (GCSC) (Metairie, LA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect GCSC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings were placed under review with developing implications following the announcement that a group of investors led by Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP entered into an agreement to make a significant investment in GCSC. The ratings actions follow the completion of the agreement and subsequently, AM Best’s assessment of the financial and operational impacts of the partnership, discussions with management and evaluation of the implications for GCSC going forward.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that GCSC will maintain very strong balance sheet strength and profitable operating results over the intermediate term.

