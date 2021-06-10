Leonardo247 Chief Operating Officer Named to GlobeSt. Women of Influence 2021

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo247, the leader in remote monitoring of onsite multifamily operations, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Suellen McFarling was named to the GlobeSt. Women of Influence 2021 within the Innovator category. Since 1983, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum recognizes the growing number of commercial real estate female professionals for their remarkable achievements at its annual awards gala on July 22 in Park City, UT.

McFarling is one of the 11 women within the Innovator of the Year category who fully embraces and integrates herself into the world of technology and reaps the benefits of the tools, platforms, products and services available through these innovations. These individuals have personally impacted the market and have significantly driven the industry to new heights via their outstanding successes.

“Suellen is respected and trusted within the industry and has been instrumental in fueling Leonardo247’s unprecedented growth,” said Daniel Cunningham, CEO of Leonardo247. “It’s no surprise to her colleagues that she would capture such a prestigious award, and we are honored that one of our own has been included on a list with some of the most talented women in the industry.”

As the Chief Operating Officer of Leonardo247, McFarling oversees the day-to-day operations of Leonardo247 as it continues its rapid expansion within the multifamily industry. She drives customer success and account management as well as customer retention. McFarling manages multifamily operator and investor relationships, building strong partnerships on behalf of the company.

The GlobeSt. Women of Influence award is a stringent process that selects candidates based on career achievements, community outreach and mentorship within the industry. The candidates come from diverse backgrounds with a wide array of specialties and have all made a distinctive mark in commercial real estate. The winners will be honored at the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Awards Dinner and will have a spotlight in the GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum July/August issue.

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247 is the first of its kind remote performance management software that streamlines operations for real estate managers by delivering daily tasks, workflows, inspections, and procedures to onsite operations teams and offers management executives real-time visibility into compliance with policies and procedures. Leonardo247 mitigates operational risk and improves consistency, transparency and accountability across an entire organization. For more information, visit www.leonardo247.com.