AtScale Deepens Snowflake Integration with Snowpark for Advanced Automation and Orchestration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced integration with Snowflake’s Snowpark Java UDFs. Snowpark enables AtScale to execute advanced analytic functions within the Snowflake Data Cloud, further optimizing complex analysis, query performance and resource consumption, resulting in unparalleled ROI. This initial integration provides a foundation for embedding additional, high-value services within the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The AtScale semantic layer provides BI analysts and data scientists with a business-oriented, virtualized view of data within cloud data platforms that can be accessed through applications like PowerBI, Excel, Tableau and DataRobot. As organizations accelerate migrations to the Snowflake Data Cloud, the ability for BI and data science teams to maintain consistent logical views and high performance access is critical.

AtScale and Snowflake are a proven combination in production with leading enterprise organizations globally. Now with Snowpark and Java UDFs, AtScale can execute complex, resource intensive dimensional analysis natively within the Snowflake Data Cloud, delivering optimal performance and resource utilization. AtScale’s initial implementation includes:

Pushdown calculation of semi-additive and non-additive metrics, including distinct counts and quantiles, at 10x performance

Translation of BI query protocols, including MDX, DAX, and SQL, to queries pushed down to Snowflake with no data extraction or movement

Dynamically generating intelligent aggregations with automatic query routing - enabling self-optimizing query performance

“AtScale shields data consumers from the complexity of raw data and gives them the ability to access data with the tools of their choice,” said Scott Howser, Chief Customer Officer at AtScale. “Snowpark lets us enhance our customers’ experience, delivering accelerated query performance and greater scalability for business intelligence and data science teams working on the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

“We see customers leaning on AtScale’s semantic layer to leverage Snowflake’s platform for dimensional analysis,” said Tarik Dwiek, Director of Tech Alliances at Snowflake. “With AtScale’s use of Snowpark’s Java UDFs, our joint-customers will leverage more of Snowflake’s capabilities and see increased performance for their advanced analytics workloads.”

