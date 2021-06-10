Nexo Engages Leading Accounting Firm Armanino to Provide Real-Time Attestation Over Digital Asset Holdings

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has commissioned Armanino LLP, one of the largest accounting firms in the U.S. and a global leader in digital asset solutions, to provide real-time attestations over the company’s custodial holdings.

Through Armanino’s TrustExplorer attest platform, Nexo will offer investors, customers, and regulators the highest level of trust available in the market by means of uninterrupted access to industry-standard attest reporting and a snapshot of Nexo’s total assets and liabilities, updated daily.

The attestation procedures performed are in accordance with the standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, with the results to be communicated in due course across Nexo’s channels. Full information expressed in US dollars, including an open dashboard of assets and liabilities, on-demand reporting, and other information will be publicly accessible once the attestation engagement is complete.

“Because a self-regulated space means more, not less transparency, offering accurate public reserves information is an absolute requisite for crypto-native companies. We are happy to have opened our books to allow Armanino, an expert accounting firm with an impressive digital assets practice, to verify that our company’s assets exceed liabilities at all times and demonstrate how seriously we treat Nexo’s commitments to our customers,” commented Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Nexo.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the team at Nexo to continue their strident commitment to offering the most trustworthy crypto lending product for global customers,” said Noah Buxton, Practice Leader of Armanino’s Digital Assets practice. “The Nexo team’s ethos impressed us from day one, and we continue to be aligned in our belief that crypto assets allow for more trust and transparency to customers and markets than traditional financial products. Innovation and self-regulation are the path forward.”

Ensuring a high level of public accountability is a decisive step towards realizing the auditability potential of the digital assets space. This is why Nexo has undertaken a year-round transparency and governance initiative, including monthly ask-me-anything sessions, a governance proposal, and a public Licenses & Registrations page.

While regulators accommodate the cryptocurrency ecosystem within existing legal frameworks, Nexo is proud to be leading the way – to not only meeting the highest industry standards, but exceeding them to set the bar higher for the entire space.

About Nexo

Nexo is the world's leading regulated digital assets institution. The company’s mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering tax-efficient Instant Crypto Credit Lines™, a high-yield Earn on Crypto & Fiat suite, an instant Exchange service, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities, while providing the top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $30+ billion for 1,500,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

Official website: https://nexo.io

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

More information on Real-Time Attest:

https://www.armaninollp.com/software/trustexplorer/real-time-attest/