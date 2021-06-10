Dr. Kara Huncik Named Medical Director for Hands of Hope, the Pediatric Care Team of Agape Care South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hands of Hope, Agape Care’s pediatric program, is pleased to announce that Kara Huncik, M.D., has joined the team as Medical Director. Dr. Huncik attended medical school at the University of Tennessee and performed her residency at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Children’s Hospital. She is board-certified in pediatrics and will serve patients throughout all 46 counties in South Carolina.

Dr. Huncik brings to Hands of Hope a history of serving the most vulnerable children, treating those with special healthcare needs and chronic complex medical conditions. In 2005, she was handpicked while still in training to serve as the Medical Director of MUSC’s Medically Fragile Children’s Program, an innovative practice model to provide comprehensive medical care for chronically ill children. In 2009, she joined Coastal Pediatric Associates as a staff pediatrician, becoming partner in 2015.

“Leaving my practice was a difficult decision and I will deeply miss my patients, but I look forward to this new chapter,” Dr. Huncik said. “I have always been passionate about palliative and hospice care and know that together, alongside the dedicated pediatric team, we will make a difference.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Huncik to Hands of Hope and our Agape Care family,” Agape Care CEO Troy Yarborough said. “Her expertise in and passion for pediatric care will help us continue to provide compassionate, high-quality care for children and their families across South Carolina.”

ABOUT HANDS OF HOPE

Hands of Hope is South Carolina’s only statewide palliative and hospice provider with a dedicated pediatric team. Offering two home-based lines of service tailored to support the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the child and family managing a life-threatening illness, Hands of Hope provides services to any child living in South Carolina. For more information, visit HandsofHopeSC.net.

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves more than 1,500 patients across South Carolina and Georgia. The company’s ~900 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. For more information, visit AgapeCareGroup.com.