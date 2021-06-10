Opmantek and Nextlink Internet Sign 10-Year Deal to Optimize Internet Service Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, has secured a ten-year agreement to provide software and support to Nextlink Internet.

In a move that will support the rapid growth of Nextlink Internet’s network expansion, this agreement will achieve even higher telecommunications reliability and customer experience across the residential, SME, education and government verticals.

Nextlink Internet CEO, Bill Baker says superior customer service is Nextlink Internet’s most significant market differentiator. But it needs to be backed up with the suitable systems and processes, “and that’s something that Opmantek brings to the table with their network management software. I need to future proof Nextlink. Certainly, long-term agreements are far and few between nowadays. However, Opmantek’s solution allows us to make changes to our business and not be locked into something that isn’t flexible, slows our progress or limits our capability. It’s not just an investment in Opmantek, but an investment in our business. We are all excited to have them aboard.”

Opmantek Software is well known for its ability to scale, replace or consolidate older systems and its flexibility to deliver network visibility and automation regardless of the size, location and type of hardware and software infrastructure. It’s validated by MSPs, Telecommunications companies and ISPs worldwide. This was an essential consideration for the Nextlink Internet team.

Opmantek CEO, Craig Nelson says the multi-year relationship with Nextlink Internet was a great example of Opmantek’s commitment to working with their customers to find the best commercial and technical solutions to grow their business.

“Opmantek is a global company, but the recent interest from the U.S. market has been extraordinary,” said Nelson. “U.S. customers like Nextlink Internet recognize we have technology that works at scale, at a low cost. In many cases, we are replacing outdated systems that aren’t flexible enough to allow businesses to grow and change. We look at every customer as a long-term customer and consider our relationship as being a partnership. It’s the way we operate that benefits the customer.”

Nextlink’s Jordan Long, Director of Network Operations, says, “Opmantek has transformed our operation from reactive to proactive. Being on the front foot allows us to deliver a new level of customer service. Having insights from the rich data that the platform provides us on network health drives our capacity upgrade strategies. We’re integrating it into NOC operations and we’re reaping the benefits, and we’ve only just started.”

The platform proved itself during the recent snowstorms. Jordan continues, “I am so pleased we had it. It allowed us to quickly identify the problems and dispatch staff to fix hardware and kept our helpdesk across the situation, ensuring our customers were updated. Not a single alert was false, or an event missed. We recovered quickly.”

Request a demonstration of Opmantek Software or talk to a network engineer about your specific network management, automation or audit requirements – book an appointment here: opmantek.com/request-a-demo/.

About Opmantek:

Opmantek is a multi-award-winning software company operating in the field of Intelligent Network Management, Network Process Automation and IT Audit. Opmantek’s software helps IT teams detect faults, automate the process, review current and historical network performance, predict where future failures are likely to occur and audit everything attached to their network, cost-effectively. Opmantek software manages some of the world’s most complex IT environments, including some of the world’s largest telecommunications carriers and Managed Service Providers. Learn more about Opmantek at www.opmantek.com.

About Nextlink Internet:

Nextlink Internet is an internet service provider delivering high-speed internet and voice services throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas & Nebraska to residential, business, K-12, higher learning, and governmental agencies. Nextlink Internet uses fixed wireless and fiber-optic technology to deliver voice and data services to the under-served enterprise, commercial, and residential markets within the states they serve. Since initiating operations in the fall of 2012 in Weatherford, Texas, Nextlink Internet has experienced radical, organic growth. It has become one of the largest wireless internet service providers in the nation. Currently, Nextlink Internet ranks as the 6th largest fixed wireless provider in the United States. Learn more about Nextlink Internet at www.Nextlinkinternet.com