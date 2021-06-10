Gynesonics Announces Positive Payer Coverage Issued by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida (Florida Blue) for the Sonata Treatment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gynesonics®, a women’s healthcare company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, announced today Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida (Florida Blue) has released a coverage policy for its Sonata® Procedure.1 The addition of the Florida Blue policy allows another 5 million covered lives in Florida to have access to this minimally invasive procedure.2 The Sonata technology platform integrates the first and only commercial intrauterine ultrasound system with a proprietary advanced radiofrequency ablation device, providing an incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids. The Sonata Treatment is a breakthrough alternative to hysterectomy and myomectomy, and can treat a wide range of fibroid types, sizes, and locations. Fibroids are treated from inside the uterus, so the Sonata Treatment requires no incisions, no tissue is surgically removed, and the uterus is preserved.

“This is a great decision by Florida Blue that recognizes the importance of offering this minimally invasive option to women. There are a large number of women in my practice that are looking for a procedure that can be done without incisions and with a rapid recovery. Many women suffer the symptoms of uterine fibroids rather than have invasive surgery and I look forward to offering my patients the Sonata Procedure,” said David Adler, DO, FACOG. “I have seen the evolution of minimally invasive fibroid treatment options and Sonata is the procedure that will allow us to treat symptomatic uterine fibroids in the least costly and most patient friendly setting. The Sonata Procedure also provides exceptional savings to the overall healthcare system.”

In the SONATA clinical trial, within three months following their Sonata Treatment, 86 percent of women experienced a reduction in heavy menstrual bleeding and 95 percent of patients experienced a reduction in menstrual bleeding by 12 months. Additionally, 50 percent of women return to normal activities the next day. The overall impact of treatment with Sonata was significant for these women, with 97 percent of women at 12 months indicating they would recommend the procedure. Women were followed in the study long-term which demonstrated durable symptom relief for three years.3

“The announcement of this coverage policy from Florida Blue is exciting and demonstrates the value they place in providing the best possible care for women in Florida. This greatly expands the options available to women suffering with symptomatic uterine fibroids and does so in a way that avoids the cost of traditional surgical treatment,” said Chris Owens, President and CEO of Gynesonics. “Florida Blue and other leading health insurance companies are listening to patients and providers. They are recognizing the clinical efficacy of the Sonata Procedure and as a result are creating access to a less invasive treatment option with the Sonata System.”

For more information about the Sonata System, please visit https://gynesonics.com/us/sonata-system/.

References

About Sonata System

The Sonata System uses radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under real time sonography guidance from within the uterine cavity, utilizing the first and only intrauterine ultrasound transducer. The system includes a proprietary graphical user interface (SMART Guide), enabling the operator to target fibroids and optimize treatment. The Sonata System provides incision-free transcervical access for a uterus-preserving fibroid treatment. This intrauterine approach is designed to avoid the peritoneal cavity. Most side effects are typically minor and temporary. The Sonata System is CE marked and is approved for sale in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Gynesonics

Gynesonics is a women’s healthcare company focused on advancing women’s health, by developing minimally invasive, incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata System for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. Gynesonics headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.