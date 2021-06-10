Tavant, LoanBeam Partner to Enhance Digital Mortgage Experience with Automated Income Calculation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of AI-powered digital lending technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with LoanBeam, a mortgage technology leader that specializes in data extraction and income calculation, to further enhance the digital mortgage experience with automated borrower income calculation. LoanBeam’s APPSolute™ suite of automated income analysis tools is now integrated with Tavant’s FinConnect, helping lenders close loans faster by standardizing and streamlining the application process, removing human error, increasing transparency, and improving accuracy.

The integration of LoanBeam’s APPSolute tax software with Tavant’s FinConnect suite of connectors allows users to simplify the lending process and close loans faster — with the advantage of receiving Representation and Warranty (R&W) from Fannie Mae™ and Freddie Mac™ for select features and functionality. Additionally, Tavant’s Digital Loan Factory now includes LoanBeam’s configurable income analysis services for straight-through processing automated underwriting, drastically reducing the time it takes loan officers, processors, and underwriters to calculate and review borrower qualifying income.

“Like Tavant, our mission is to empower lenders with modern, innovative technology solutions that automate processes and enhance the overall digital mortgage experience,” said Jerry Melia, COO, LoanBeam. “We are excited to be included in Tavant’s FinConnect hub to provide even more lenders and investors the opportunity to grow their business while mitigating risk. We are pleased to partner with Tavant on the integration of APPSolute Tax and look forward to working with them on our other products and services including APPSolute Wage, APPSolute Transcripts and APPSolute Payments.”

FinConnect is a component of Tavant’s AI-powered digital lending suite of products — VΞLOX — that seamlessly connects the internal and external systems of the mortgage ecosystem, enabling an intuitive, end-to-end digital mortgage experience. FinConnect is a modern mortgage data and services hub that provides lenders plug-and-play access to 130 connectors from more than 60 service providers, helping lenders close more loans faster, with improved accuracy and reduced risk.

LoanBeam, the industry standard in automated income calculation, leverages advanced scanning technologies and patented algorithms to reduce multiple streams of income into a single, easy-to-read electronic output. LoanBeam saves lenders time and money while improving accuracy.

“Our industry has undergone dramatic changes this past year, and we are constantly seeking new ways to help lenders navigate this new normal,” said Mohammad Rashid, Head of Fintech, Tavant. “Income calculation is one of those areas that has become even more complex in recent months, and partnering with LoanBeam to automate this process helps lenders close more business faster, without incurring any additional risk. LoanBeam’s integration into FinConnect is of immense value to Tavant’s customers. Our ongoing commitment to simplifying the mortgage experience, while providing best-in-class technology, is significantly driving the adoption of a fully digital mortgage.”

Rapidly gaining market share, Tavant’s expanding customer base originates one out of every four loans in the United States. Tavant’s VΞLOX suite of products optimizes the back-office, simplifies mid-office, and transforms the front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data flow.

About LoanBeam

LoanBeam, a subsidiary of Navesink Mortgage Services, is a Dallas-based fintech company specializing in document conversion, data extraction, and income calculation. LoanBeam underpins the mortgage approval process of the mortgage industry’s most recognizable brands.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs more than 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.