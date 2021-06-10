Kwizda Agro speeds up its packaging process with Fabasoft Approve

LINZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kwizda Agro, a leading provider of crop protection products, is digitalizing its packaging process with Fabasoft Approve. Predefined workflows expedite the content review and print approval processes for legally mandated informational texts and improve planning reliability.

Fabasoft Approve provides a common data environment for all parties involved. The packaging process standardized there ensures transparent review and approval processes. Now, internal and external stakeholders can traceably exchange product labels at any point in time. As a result, the validation of regulatory content for packaging materials is carried out with total efficiency.

Download the case study “Kwizda Agro – Standardized packaging processes bring efficiency and planning reliability”

“The flexible customization options and ease of scalability are what won me over. Thanks to the central data environment, the artworks are always up to date. All our partners are integrated into the new communication processes in a timely manner, saving us an immense amount of resources in label management. The performance is impressive, which is why we are currently rolling out the standardized packaging process in our New Technologies business unit for organic proprietary products as well,” explains Chris Muri, Manager of Quality Management and Compliance, Kwizda Agro GmbH.

“We are delighted to have been able to support Kwizda Agro in transforming their work processes into future-proof workflows. The new digital packaging process has optimized the planning reliability for product packaging production. This is where Fabasoft Approve’s specialization in use cases with stringent compliance requirements really came into its own,” adds Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Services at Fabasoft.

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve is a cloud-based off-the-shelf product for managing technical data and documents in an industrial setting. The standard solution integrates all project partners on a secure, scalable, and highly customizable platform. Creating and editing documents, as well as review, release, and approval processes are achieved efficiently and traceably with significantly less manual effort.

About Kwizda Agro

Kwizda Agro is a leading producer and supplier of chemical and biological crop protection products and fertilizers in Austria. The company specializes in the development and production of complex crop protection formulations, exhibiting high agricultural competence and detailed knowledge of footprint markets. Kwizda Agro is part of the family-run Kwizda Group, with businesses in pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical trade, pharmaceutical services, cosmetics and sealing/roof sheeting.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises from the industrial sector as well as public sector organizations have placed their trust in Fabasoft’s long-standing quality and experience.